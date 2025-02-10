"I’M CRYINGGG" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Summer and Jela's fight

Baddies Midwest released Episode 16 on February 9, 2025. The segment saw Summer lock horns with Jela, accusing her of being a "stuck up" and criticizing her for staying aloof and making no real connections with her co-stars. The duo took their argument to a boxing ring at the club where the cast members were booked and fought each other to prove their point.

Jela and Summer started throwing punches at each other while the rest watched from the sidelines. Although Summer tried to put her best foot forward, she struggled to keep up with Jela, who knocked the safety gear off of her head.

"Oop. I guess everybody can just see me beat somebody up in real time. No editing involved," Jela said in a confessional.

Although Summer lost the fight, Badd Dolly praised her for not giving up. While speaking to the cameras, Summer stated that irrespective of the results, she would continue to strive to get her own Baddies Chain.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on Summer and Jela's fight. While many praised Jela for dominating the match, others criticized Summer's performance.

A Baddies Midwest fan reacts to Summer and Jela's fight (Image via X/@shegoup)

"jela just connected about 100 punches to summer face, I’M CRYINGGG," a fan wrote.

"Summer couldn’t stand next to Jela on her birthday. And that’s on my momma," another fan commented.

"Summer was NOT winning the fight against Jela but at least Summer tried," a netizen tweeted.

Many Baddies Midwest fans applauded Jela's performance inside the boxing ring.

"Jela just whooped summer a** exactly like I thought she would," a user reacted.

"Jela had Summer in that ring fighting for her life! Had that wig doing the chacha slide," a person commented.

"LMFAOOOO Jela tore Summer UP confused though because the whole point of this boxing match was for the loser to go home, and summer never went home," another fan wrote.

"Jela ate downnnn! She ate summer tf up omg thx to biggie for clocking that with allat yelling," one user posted.

Other Baddies Midwest fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Jela really beat Summer outta her helmet," a person reacted.

"summer was crazy as hell thinking she could whoop jela in a boxing match," another netizen commented.

"I acknowledge everybody" — Baddies Midwest star Jela clashes with Summer

Summer called out Jela for acting superior and removing herself from group events, accusing her of not putting in the effort to get to know anyone. Although Jela dismissed her claims, Summer continued to come at her, initiating drama. While talking to the Baddies Midwest cameras, Jela stated that Summer's opinion of her did not bother her and that she was a "trashy, classless" person.

Jela added that she was the "big dog" and "lit b*tch," who did not need to prove her worth to Summer.

"I acknowledge everybody but I'm not going out of my way to be friends with no motherf***king body. B**ch, I don't give a f**k what you think, h*e," Jela said.

Later in the Baddies Midwest episode, Jela while talking to the other "OG" Baddies wondered why Summer was picking on her. She claimed she was "nice" and "respectful" to everybody. However, Jela admitted she was not a "friendly b**ch." She hoped the "Newbies" would suffice with her "common courtesy."

Natalie then asked Jela and Summer to have a boxing match, hoping it would end their dispute. Although Jela felt "a little nervous" after seeing the ring, she refused to back out. After rounds of fighting, Jela emerged victorious as the crowd cheered for her.

Baddies Midwest airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Zeus.

