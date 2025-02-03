"Gonna miss her" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Diamond leaving the show

Baddies Midwest released episode 15 on February 2, 2025. It saw the cast bid an emotional farewell to Diamond, who decided to leave the show to be with her ailing aunt. She explained she needed time off to focus on her personal life and tackle the issues at home. Although Diamond did not want to leave the show, she did not wish to lose her aunt without getting the chance to say goodbye.

"You know, I'm gonna go be with my family, make sure everybody's okay but I love my fans so much. Thank you guys for being Diamond Dolls. Appreciate it," Diamond said.

The previous episode saw Diamond have a meltdown after getting triggered by the fights and arguments among the cast members. Frustrated by the constant altercations, Diamond said she wanted to quit the show and go home. However, Summer criticized her for wanting to leave, stating that she joined the cast knowing what she was signing up for.

The latest segment saw Diamond, also known as DTB, bid farewell while her co-stars got emotional listening to her struggles at home. Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on Diamond's exit. While many were sad to see her leave, others said her presence would be missed.

"Awww nooo DTB!! I’m gonna miss her," a fan wrote.

"diamond leaving baddies really made me sad," another fan commented.

"I really can’t believe Diamond is leaving the show," a netizen tweeted.

While many Baddies Midwest fans sympathized with Diamond, others were sad to see her leave.

"I didn’t realize DTB leaves this early? I don’t even want to watch the rest of the season besides the Tommie and Stunna episodes," a user reacted.

"Prayers to DTB but I’m so upset she left the show @DiamondDTB PLZ RETURN TO THE AFRICE SZN!!!! we need you DTB!!!!" a person commented.

"awww it’s so sad seeing @DiamondDTB upset just wanna give her a big hug your still the MVB! BIGGGG DTB," another fan wrote.

"Awhhhh DTB I’m going to miss her tesehki should have also gone with her," one user posted.

Other Baddies Midwest fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"aww Diamond leaving i’m sad, i love Diamond," a person reacted.

"Awww Diamond baby girl, it’s ok. Go home and do what’s best for you," another netizen commented.

"One of the best friends that I've ever had" — Baddies Midwest star Diamond reflects on her friendship with Tinkaabellaaa

While speaking to the cast members Diamond revealed her aunt's health was critical, which was why she did not want to stay on the show and miss the opportunity to say goodbye to her. During a confessional, the Baddies Midwest star admitted that her emotions overwhelmed her. Consequently, she claimed it was time for her to take her leave.

Biggie got emotional hearing Diamond's story, saying it was difficult for her to see the cast member in "that predicament."

"My bad, I really got upset. I didn't want her to leave," she added.

Tinkaabellaaa sympathized with Diamond, recalling her uncle's passing during last season's filming. She reflected on the bond they had created on Baddies Midwest and added that she would miss Diamond.

While looking back on her time on the show, Diamond mentioned that her experience was "amazing." She revealed she came with a "different energy" and that the interpersonal relationships gave her a "family vibe" instead of feeling like a "mean sorority."

The Baddies Midwest cast member confessed that her most memorable takeaway from the show was her friendship with Tinkaabellaaa.

"She's one of the best friends that I've ever had and I really was glad to be able to show her what a real friend supposed to be like, not that s**t Meatball came with," Diamond said.

Lastly, she thanked her fans for their constant support and appreciation before taking her leave.

Baddies Midwest airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Zeus.

