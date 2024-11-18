"Love them" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Tinkaabellaaa fighting Pretty P on Diamond's behalf

Baddies Midwest released episode 4 on Sunday, November 17, 2024. In it, Pretty P got into an explosive scuffle with Tinkaabellaaa. She had initially challenged Diamond to a fight for looking at her the wrong way, however, Tinkaabellaaa fought in Diamond's stead since the latter was injured.

When the 'OG' ladies arrived at the Baddies' mansion, they caught the 'newbies' fighting with each other. They were surprised to see the unruly state of some of the women. Natalie wondered what went on and inquired the new joiners about their grievances.

At that moment, Pretty P revealed she wanted a fistfight with Diamond because she looked at her a certain way at the mixer. However, Tinkaabellaaa stepped in instead to fight Pretty P because Diamond's split lip had yet to recover. While the two engaged in a violent altercation, Diamond sneaked in and started hitting Pretty P.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to criticize Pretty P for coming at Diamond for a minor issue. At the same time, many praised Diamond and Tinkaabellaaa's friendship as they stood up for each other during the fight.

"Tinka took a fade for Diamond….I really love them as a duo," a fan wrote.

"Y’all could NEVER make me hate Tink! She fought for Diamond & hit that split im SCREAMING," another fan commented.

"so pretty p wanted to fight diamond cuz she looked at her a certain way…" a netizen tweeted.

Some Baddies Midwest fans were shocked to hear Pretty P challenge Diamond to a fight over a look.

"no frl cause tinka got a point .. pretty P was looking for a storyline being weird asf," a user reacted.

"Ooo Tinka & Diamond handled Pretty P. That’s what she get trying to fight over a damn look. Weird a**," a person commented.

"Pretty P wears a size 8 in glasses and started with diamond for looking at her weird only to end up in a beef with Tinkabella as well. She chose the worse ones," another fan wrote.

In the meantime, Baddies Midwest fans applauded Tinkaabellaaa for fighting on Diamond's behalf.

"Tinka such a good a** friend . Due to her injury she was down to take Diamond spot to fight Pretty P," a user posted.

"I respect Tinka for stepping in on Diamonds behalf despite her and DTB beefing all last season. Tinka is a real b**ch, you can’t take that from her," a person reacted.

"I love the calm tinka, she gives MATURE and she BEAT the f**k out if Pretty P. Like BEAT UP. I didn’t know tinka had it in her…" another netizen commented.

Baddies Midwest: Tinkaabellaaa says Diamond has a "crooked eye"

Episode 4 of Baddies Midwest started with the cast members throwing punches at each other. While Ivori clashed with Big Lex, Summer attacked Jaz. Soon after the 'OG' Baddies arrived at the mansion, Pretty P challenged Diamond to a fight. She was upset about how Diamond looked at her at the mixer.

However, Tinkaabellaaa was not keen on letting Diamond fight since her split lip had not fully recovered. Consequently, she volunteered to take on Pretty P on Diamond's behalf. While speaking to the cameras, Tinkaabellaaa confessed her confusion about Pretty P's accusation.

"You know Diamond got a crooked eye, like, why you wanna fight her? She probably wasn't even looking at you. She probably was looking at some other sh*t and just wonders. Like, it goes different ways, come on," she said.

The Baddies Midwest star sympathized with Diamond, who was still missing a tooth from a previous fight. As a result, she decided to fight Pretty P. However, they were forced to separate after the security guards intervened.

Meanwhile, Tinkaabellaaa criticized Pretty P for picking on someone with an injury. After a break, their altercation resumed, but the guards were compelled to step in when Diamond attacked Pretty P from behind. During a confessional, Diamond justified her attack and said:

"At the end of the day, you called me out, so I felt like it was only right for you to get a little piece of me. Everybody wants some camera time and you know one thing about DTB, Imma give it to you," she said.

Baddies Midwest airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Zeus Network.

