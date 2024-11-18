"Girl BOO" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Big Lex trying to start a fight with Jela

Baddies Midwest returned with another episode on Sunday, November 17, 2024. One of the episode segments showcased 'newbie' Big Lex, challenging the 'OG' cast member, Jela, to a fight. Big Lex accused Jela of bullying Gretch and Biggie last season while criticizing her for avoiding confrontations.

Jela dismissed the allegations, saying she fought whoever challenged her. However, Big Lex was unconvinced and claimed Jela avoided engaging with people her size. Jela defended herself by listing the names of people she had fought who had the advantage over her in size.

Despite Jela's explanations, Big Lex refused to back down. Both women were ready to throw jabs at each other but were stopped by the security guards. Jela could not understand why Big Lex was bothered by something that happened when she was not even a part of the show.

Trending

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on the altercation. While many criticized Big Lex for stirring things up for no reason, others claimed she was trying to steal the spotlight by clashing with an 'OG.'

A fan reacts to Big Lex and Jela's argument (Image via X/@shegoup)

"jela be eating the girls up big lex watched the last season at home and decided she was going to start something with jela, girl BOO," a fan wrote.

"What is Big Lex talking about? This is so weird She’s beefing with Jela for no reason," another fan commented.

"ok big lex just lost me cus why are you bothered by anything jela did last season?? these h**s too fanned out," a netizen tweeted.

Many Baddies Midwest fans disapproved of Big Lex's dispute with Jela. They felt it was unnecessary and uncalled for.

"Lex coming at Jela for no reason is sick, jealousy is truly a disease. Jela is perfect it’s why she always catches fades," a user reacted.

"Lex, you had me until you called out Jela … why are yall speaking on a season YOU WERE NOT ON?!? Worry about Jela bullying you this season. Like wtf. Yall newbies so weird. This so weird now," a person commented.

"Big lex wanna talking about Jela don’t fight people her size as if she did not fought Rollie, meatball, and ivory who are twice her size????" another fan wrote.

"I like Lex but her starting a fight with Jela was weird. Especially the “you don’t fight anyone your size” when a Jela fought Biggie, Rollie, and Kali," one user posted.

One Baddies Midwest fan felt Big Lex instigated Jela for "clout."

"Lex weird too I thought I liked her until she came for Jela for no reason like girl you’re clout chasing now," a person reacted.

"And Big Lex only called Jela out cause she knows it’s a Jela hate train rn and she want fans approval so bad. Same thing with Emma repeating what fans say about Scotty. They both wanted moments," another netizen commented.

Baddies Midwest star Jela claims Big Lex wanted her moment at her expense

Baddies Midwest cast members engaged in multiple fights throughout episode 4. One such physical altercation ensued between Jela and Ivori. However, the two soon shook hands and agreed to put their differences behind them.

Just when Jela thought the dust had settled, Big Lex confronted her about bullying Big Gretch and Biggie last season. She also accused her of avoiding fights with people her size.

"I just wanted to say Jela I felt like last season you were being a bully to Gretch and Biggie and you don't never want to fight nobody that wants to fight you," Big Lex said.

Jela retaliated, saying she never "duck no smoke," claiming she fought everyone who challenged her. The Baddies Midwest star was confused about why Big Lex was attacking her. Jela opined whatever happened between her and the other cast members happened last season when Big Lex was not a part of the show.

Jela was caught off guard when accused of not fighting people her size. She countered Big Lex, stating that she fought Rollie, Kali, and Biggie, each of whom had the size advantage.

While speaking to the cameras, Big Lex mentioned that Jela feared engaging in brawls. She recalled how quickly Jela reconciled with Ivori, claiming that she tried to evade "smoke."

At that point, Jela defended herself and mentioned that she knew the 'newbies' wanted to achieve stardom by engaging in an altercation with an "undefeated" 'OG.'

"I'm Jela. I'm from, you know, the Bad Girls Club. I've been on TV 9 years. I'm undefeated. I get it. I get it why...I get it why the girls wanna make a moment off of Jela. I'm a pretty girl," Jela said.

Biggie commented on the dispute, convinced that Big Lex and Jela's argument would lead to a big fight if not stopped instantly. Finally, the conflict subsided after Natalie called the cast members for a house meeting.

Baddies Midwest airs on Zeus Network on Sundays at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback