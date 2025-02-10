"Should have played it cool" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Biggie's argument with Natalie

On February 9, 2025, Baddies Midwest released a new episode, featuring a heated confrontation between Natalie and Biggie over a Stunna Girl song. The cast members were enjoying themselves and interacting with fans at a club. However, things quickly went south after Natalie requested the DJ to play a Stunna Girl song. Biggie criticized Natalie's choice and stormed out of the club.

"She did one season for you and then bashed your whole entire family and your network. I been rocking with you for four seasons b**ch. Respect my boundaries and what makes me comfortable," Biggie said in a confessional.

Stunna Girl, Biggie's long-time rival, alleged online that Natalie had been unfaithful to her husband, Jacob Payne. She claimed Natalie cheated on Jacob with the CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, and another Zeus reality star. Recalling the allegations, Biggie wondered how Natalie had "the nerve" to play one of Stunna Girl's songs.

As Biggie walked off the stage, Natalie justified her decision, saying it was "always business, never personal." While speaking to the cameras, Natalie added that as long as the songs belonged to the Baddies franchise, she would continue to "show love" to them without letting personal feuds impact business.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on Biggie and Natalie's disagreement. While many called out Biggie for holding onto an old dispute, others supported her, saying Natalie should have been more understanding.

"Biggie is right and wrong. Right to feel like Natalie be playing in her face because she do! Wrong in letting Stunna girl still bother her. She should have played it cool," a fan wrote.

"What Biggie doesn’t understand is Natalie has no morals or values. It’s all business for her. She doesn’t care," another fan commented.

"We two seasons removed from Stunna Girl and Biggie still losing her mind at the mention of her name. “Give it up Delicious” " a netizen commented.

Some Baddies Midwest fans supported Biggie, criticizing Natalie for not being considerate of her feelings.

"biggie feelings valid , she disrespected nat by disrespecting her family and network and her and nat playing her son) nahhh twin," a user reacted.

"This episode is exactly why Nat should be behind the camera. The way she’s talking to Biggie is so disrespectful and inappropriate as a “boss.” In no working world can a boss talk to an employee like that. and nobody can put their hands on her," a person commented.

"whether y’all want to admit it or not, biggie was right, and natalie always playing in her face. stunna literally told the world that you cheat on your husband, so why would you ever play her music?" another fan wrote.

Other Baddies Midwest fans criticized Biggie's outburst over a song.

"biggie saying respect my boundaries over a d*mn song in the club. i’m happy natalie cussed her big crybaby a** out," one user posted.

"Biggie so you mad Natalie played stunna girl? get tf over yourself," a person reacted.

"The fact they got biggie crashing out over a stunna girl song being played. Clearly shows she pressed like a shirt!" another netizen commented.

"I apologize I won't do that" — Baddies Midwest star Natalie takes accountability for upsetting Biggie

The morning after the night out, Biggie confronted Natalie about playing the Stunna Girl song. While Biggie hoped they could discuss the matter and put it behind them, Natalie felt the same. Natalie said she would take accountability for her actions if they hurt Biggie.

"Like, if you felt like, 'Hey, I don't f**k with Stunna Girl. Don't do that when I'm up there' Cool, I apologize I won't do that," Natalie expressed.

Although the Baddies Midwest star apologized for her actions, she criticized Biggie for clashing with her in public and feuding in front of their fans. Natalie explained her intentions, saying it was not her objective to divide or provoke anyone.

Watching Biggie and Natalie argue, Jela intervened, urging them to put the disagreement behind them since they were all "sisters" and "family."

Later in the Baddies Midwest episode, Natalie called for a house meeting and addressed Biggie's behavior the night before. She said she expected a certain level of respect from her co-stars and since Biggie failed to maintain the decorum, Natalie barred her from flying on their private jet, asking her to travel on the tour bus with the "Newbies."

Baddies Midwest releases new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Zeus.

