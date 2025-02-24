"She comes with tricks up her sleeves" — Baddies Midwest star Natalie opens up on Tommie showing up with an air gun

Zeus Network released the latest episode of Baddies Midwest on February 23, 2025. In the episode, Natalie announced that Tommie, a former cast member from Baddies West, would be joining them as a special guest. Tommie had a history of conflict with several cast members, including Rollie, Tinkaabellaaa, Akbar, and Natalie.

Ad

When Tommie arrived, she brought gifts for the entire cast, but not everyone was happy to see her. She tried to explain herself regarding the fight she had with Akbar. She shared that she had recently gotten out of jail and was working with a therapist. However, Akbar interrupted her by praying, which Tommie took as "throwing shade" at her.

Tensions escalated on Baddies Midwest when Rollie joined in, and things quickly got out of hand. Tommie pulled an air gun from a stuffed toy and began firing pellets at various cast members. Natalie was shocked by the sudden turn of events, noting that Tommie was known for her unpredictable behavior.

Ad

Trending

"I don't even know what to say at this point. Tommie. We all should know by now, she comes with tricks up her sleeves. Whether it's the Baddies reunion with the Taser from the phone case," Natalie said.

Previously, Tommie had pulled a similar stunt, notably using a Taser hidden in a phone case at the Baddies reunion.

What did other cast members of Baddies Midwest say about the BB gun incident?

Ad

Dolly was shocked and upset by Tommie's actions on Baddies Midwest, saying she was operating on a whole different level. Earlier, Scotlynd had noticed something suspicious about Tommie's stuffed bunny and pointed it out to the others. As the argument escalated, Scotlynd's suspicions were confirmed when Tommie pulled a gun from the stuffed bunny.

"As everybody is arguing and going back and forth, I notice that her bunny has like a little slit in it. Bitch, check the bunny, y'all need to check the bunny," Scotlynd said.

Ad

Ad

Tinkaabellaaa was hit by a BB gun and was furious. She criticized Akbar for running away, saying she was scared and not as tough as she claimed. Biggie stayed calm when the shot was fired, thinking that Tommie was not finished with her yet. PrettyP was shocked and upset, saying that Tommie had crossed a line by pulling out a gun.

"Oh, my f*cking God. I know this b*tch did not just pull out no gun. I see b*tches falling, Natalie and Jela. Natalie hit her head. You're taking me through some sh*t I have been through. B*tch, I've been not shot once, I've been shot twice. I do not play with guns. That sh*t was not cool," PrettyP expressed.

Ad

Natalie was hit on the head and fell, triggering memories of PrettyP's past experiences with gun violence. Rollie was also hit by the BB gun on Baddies Midwest and was enraged. She tried to confront Tommie, calling her a weirdo for bringing a gun to a fight. Rollie thought Tommie's actions were scary and proved that she was unpredictable.

Ad

Previously, the Baddies Midwest episode began with Big Lex sharing her enthusiasm for performing in St. Louis, as it was her first time performing in the city. Natalie then arrived and announced a mandatory house meeting, which made many cast members anxious. She also inquired about the fight between PrettyP and Dolly, which resulted in Dolly breaking her nose.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback