Baddies Midwest episode 18 recap: Tensions rise in the house meeting as the cast welcomes a special guest

Baddies Midwest episode 18 aired on Zeus Network on February 23, 2025. In the previous episode, the cast arrived in St. Louis. Jela, Rollie, and Natalie were interviewed by a radio station where they talked about the rule breaks by the Baddies. Meanwhile, Dolly and PrettyP got into a fistfight, and Slim was evicted from the show.

In the latest episode of Baddies Midwest, Natalie called for a house meeting, where she announced that a baddie from the past would be joining them. Tensions escalated when the special guest pulled out an air gun and aimed it at some of the cast members.

Executive producer Natalie made her return, along with original cast members Ahna Mac, Rollie Pollie, and Diamond The Body, known by fans as the OGs of the show.

What happened in Baddies Midwest episode 18?

The Baddies Midwest episode began with Big Lex expressing her excitement about performing in St. Louis. Soon after, Natalie arrived and told everybody that there would be a house meeting where every cast member had to be present. Many baddies were worried about the meeting, as they believed that things often go south whenever the cast gathers up.

"Natalie just said we finna have another house meeting before we go out. House meeting means bullsh*t, a b*tch is gonna get smashed, some fight going on, especially a guest coming, don't know who it is," Dolly said.

As the cast gathered, Natalie asked what happened between PrettyP and Dolly, as she was doing a radio interview at the time. She was surprised to know that Dolly had broken her nose during the fight. PrettyP explained that she got aggravated by comments Dolly had made toward Emma. This infuriated Natalie, as she couldn't understand why PrettyP was talking to an eliminated member.

Previously, Emma was sent home on Baddies Midwest due to personal matters. Natalie then announced that a special guest from the past would be joining them, Tommie, who previously appeared on Baddies West. Tommie had conflicts with Rollie, Tinkaabellaaa, Akbar, and Natalie herself in the previous season.

The OGs, including Jela and Akbar, were not happy with the announcement as they felt the situation was begging for more conflict. Despite that, Akbar wished to move past it.

"I don't really even wanna keep dwelling on the situation with Tommie, it is what it is," Akbar said in a confessional.

As tensions rose over the announcement made on Baddies Midwest, Akbar and Tinkaabellaaa butted heads regarding the fight they had in episode 16. While the issue between the two was being discussed, Tommie came in with gifts for the whole cast. Akbar straight away confronted Tommie about their previous fight.

Tommie explained that at the time, she had gotten out of jail and worked with a therapist. However, Akbar cut her off by praying. Tommie didn't take the gesture in the best spirit, and soon the argument got heated when Rollie joined in. This eventually led to Tommie taking out an air gun and shooting various cast members with pellets.

Surprised by the sudden turn of events, the episode concluded with many cast members running for cover, while some, like Tinkaabellaaa, ran after Tommie to have a fistfight.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

