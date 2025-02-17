"Not funny anymore" — Baddies Midwest fans criticize Rollie for sneaking up on Slim

Baddies Midwest released Episode 17 on February 16, 2025. The segment saw Rollie hand Slim a 24-hour eviction notice after learning she spoke negatively about her behind her back. However, Slim refused to leave, irking Rollie, who sneaked up on her and slammed her on the floor, grabbing her by the hair.

Slim criticized Rollie for attacking her from behind, claiming she did that because she could not win a fight fairly. Rollie refused to take accountability for her actions and refused to reconcile with Slim. When she called Slim out for involving her son in their argument, Slim defended herself by saying Rollie mentioned her late father first.

"Slim don't get tired of people beating up on her, you know? And honestly, I'm tired of everybody whooping her a** too, so just go, honey," Rollie said.

Despite her explanation, Slim had to leave since Rollie's decision was final. Slim got emotional recalling her time on the show and revealed that she returned to mend fences with the cast members and rekindle friendships.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on Rollie's treatment of Slim. While many criticized her for attacking Slim from behind, others disapproved of how Rollie behaved with her.

A Baddies Midwest fan reacts to Rollie beating Slim (Image via X/@barbieqtat)

"I’m sorry but Rollie is just bullying Slim atp. This not funny anymore," a fan wrote.

"Rollie sneak Slim even though she was bigger…..I'm hoping they bring Billy to Africa, Rollie fight someone your own size b**ch!!!! @lemuelplummer BRINGGGGGG BILLY FOR THIS H*E," another fan commented.

"The way they let Rollie Beat up and BULLY Slim like that is weird af she look so bad this was so disgusting and uncalled for smdh we would rather see Slim on the show than Rollie tbh," a netizen tweeted.

Baddies Midwest fans disapproved of Rollie attacking Slim, claiming she took advantage of her size.

"this may get me chewed but somebody need to evict rollie, like this b**ch frl is just a big a** bully, I honestly feel bad for slim, and what really gmfu is how ahna can’t fight cause she small but rollie can fight slim? hmm.." a user reacted.

"#BaddiesMidwest is actually garbage. In general but more specifically for the continuous sneaking and beating on Slim. Rollie Fighting Slim is like an adult beating up a child. It's disgusting, It's pointless, it's cringy," a person commented.

"Rollie I don’t know who needs to tell you this, but baby you not getting NO points for beating up Slim.. she is 1/6 of your size. It’s giving bully, it’s giving mean girl, HANG IT TF UP!!!" another fan wrote.

"i’m still not wrapping my head around how AWFUL that episode of #BaddiesMidwest really was! GROWN woman bullying another woman half their size & think it’s acceptable nothing but disgusting! tried to make Slim most hated & all y’all have done is make us rock with her!!" one user posted.

Other fans of Baddies Midwest expressed a similar sentiment.

"Rollie & this bullying sh* has to go by next ssn! I get that slim talked about your child,but you talked about her dead father so we can’t just be past what you did," a person reacted.

"the way rollie did slim was wrong af idc," another netizen commented.

"Wanted to walk out of this house and have my sister back" — Baddies Midwest's Slim on her equation with Rollie

Rollie got into a fistfight with Slim after handing her the eviction letter. Hearing the commotion, Natalie stepped out and asked Slim to respect Rollie's decision, saying no one needed an assistant on set. After security separated the two, Rollie shouted that Slim was not a "Baddie." Slim dismissed her claim, saying she was not going anywhere.

"You hate me 'cause you know I'm not going nowhere," Slim said.

Rollie attacked the Baddies Midwest star from behind, catching her off guard. While Slim confronted Rollie for beating her without her knowledge, Summer attacked Slim and started throwing punches at her. After security intervened, Slim was brought to her room and asked to pack her things.

Later in the Baddies Midwest episode, Natalie urged Slim to respect Rollie's letter and promised she would "figure it out" before the reunion. She added that Rollie had changed and was a "better" version of herself.

Natalie explained what Slim said about Rollie's son online impacted their interpersonal relationship. Meanwhile, Jela tried to console Slim by telling her that she would always be a "Baddie." While speaking to the Baddies Midwest cameras, Slim said:

"I wanted to walk out of this house and have my sister back and have my friend back even after she disrespected my dead dad. So, that s**t sucks, and that s**t hurts 'cause that's all I wanted coming out of the situation."

The Baddies Midwest star added that she needed to explore other avenues where she would be appreciated and respected.

Baddies Midwest airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Zeus.

