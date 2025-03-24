"I'm really shocked" — Baddies Midwest star Nunu reveals her true feelings about Jela's physical altercation with Badd Dolly

In episode 22 of Baddies Midwest, released on March 23, 2025, the newbies visited Dolly in the hospital. Dolly was recovering from her altercation with the OGs, particularly Jela, in Hawaii after last week's confrontation. After exchanging fists, Summer revealed that Dolly was feeling dazed while sitting in one place.

It was later revealed that Dolly had suffered a seizure during that time. In a confessional, Dolly expressed disappointment in herself for not prioritizing her health. She announced her decision to leave the show but planned to return for the reunion.

The rest of the Baddies Midwest cast, especially the newbies, were sympathetic toward Dolly's situation. Nunu reacted with shock to Jela's physical confrontation with Dolly during their club performance, highlighting the rule against fighting.

"I'm really shocked that the punch came from Jela 'cause Jela is usually like very professional. She knows how the stuff goes, so I was shocked that it escalated that far," Nunu said.

Baddies Midwest cast sees conflict between newbies and OGs

Newbies Big Lex, Jazmin, Ivori, and PrettyP expressed their disappointment that the OGs did not follow the rule against fighting during the performance. Later, Natalie called Big Lex to check on Dolly's health. Big Lex and Summer, who were by Badd Dolly's side, assured Natalie that she was doing better than before. Natalie empathized with the newbies as the conflicts during Baddies Midwest were new to them.

Natalie then announced that both the newbies and the OGs would gather for dinner to talk about the issue. Big Lex expressed her delight in meeting the OGs as she wanted to confront them regarding the Badd Dolly issue.

"Natalie calls me and she says we have a dinner to go to. I've never been so excited to gather with the OGs 'cause I know I got some unfinished business to handle," Big Lex stated.

However, Jazmin expressed concerns about the upcoming dinner meeting in the latest episode of Baddies Midwest. She felt that Lex wanted to fight Jela because of what happened to Dolly. Jazmin was tired of the constant fighting and just wanted to get it over with. The newbies boarded their bus, heading to the dinner meeting. On the way, Nunu asked Lex how she was feeling about the situation.

Lex stated that she was focused on Jela and felt strongly about what happened to Dolly. She also expressed frustration over a booking issue and threatened to confront Jela. Summer then asked Nunu if she was planning to fight, to which Nunu replied that she would "go with the flow." Meanwhile, Summer just wanted to get in the restaurant and start a fight with Ahna.

"I know exactly what the f*ck I'm about to do. I get the greasing up my motherf*cking face, because these b*tches already don't play fair," Summer said in a confessional.

The conversation shifted to Dolly, and Summer admitted that she was preoccupied with thoughts of her friend. Nunu understood where Summer was coming from, saying that she would also stand up for her friends. Lex reaffirmed her intention to handle the situation with Jela on Dolly's behalf. Nunu acknowledged that Lex meant business when it came to avenging her friend.

On the OG bus, Biggie was not a big fan of Natalie's warning that the newbies were targeting them. Jela reflected on the previous night's events and asked what the others expected from the dinner meeting. Ahna predicted that it would end in physical altercations.

Scotty then mentioned that Natalie had announced a special guest would be attending the dinner, surprising the group. Ahna relayed her thoughts on the matter as she mentioned that she was focused on the newbies and didn't care who the guest was. By the end of the Baddies Midwest episode, Ahna fought with Summer and Big Lex fought Jela.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest can be streamed on Sundays on Zeus Network.

