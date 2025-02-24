"Thank you for reviving" — Baddies Midwest fans react to Tommie Lee's appearance

Baddies Midwest aired Episode 18 on February 23, 2025. The segment saw guest star Tommie Lee appear during a house meeting and get into altercations with multiple cast members, one of whom was Akbar. When Akbar brought up an old feud, Tommie Lee criticized her and said:

"You didn't bring me to Zeus. I'm always a special guest."

When Akbar claimed she overpowered Tommie Lee in their last fight, the latter denied it, saying she gave Akbar a career. Hearing that, Rollie criticized Tommie Lee, reminding her she was getting beaten the last time she saw her. Rollie further suggested that Tommie Lee should see a therapist. Meanwhile, Akbar urged the guest star to apologize to her for their past feud.

Soon after, Tinkaabellaaa joined the argument, recalling her strained relationship with Tommie Lee. She detailed how Tommie Lee would comment on her every reunion as if she did not know who she was. Tensions reached a boiling point when Tommie Lee pulled out a BB gun and started shooting at the cast members. It caused a commotion, compelling security to take charge of the situation.

Baddies Midwest fans took to X to comment on Tommie Lee's guest appearance and reacted to how her actions caused a stir among the cast.

A Baddies Midwest fan reacts to Tommie Lee's appearance (Image via X/@SBoushahri)

"Dear Tommie, from the behalf of all Zeus fans, thank you for reviving," a fan wrote.

"Tommie gave more this episode than h*es gave all season ! Where is Tommie’s baddie chain?" another fan commented.

"tommie is the QUEEN of Baddies. ain’t none of them b**ches seeing her. not even natalie! tommie is that b**ch!!!! i gagged at her intro!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Baddies Midwest fans reacted to the chaos that ensued after Tommie Lee pulled out the BB gun.

"She had everyone turning on each other before stepping in, clocked all her opps, and shot direct hits. Tommie s**t b**ch," a user reacted.

"TOMMIE LIT THEM B**CHES UPP!!! I’m watching this s**t on my TV right now. I jumped up and said “FA FA FA FA B**CH!!” " a person commented.

"Tommie my favorite crash out been my crash out lover for years , since she tried to flatten Joseline like a pancake on Peter street iykyk," another fan wrote.

"LMAOOO tommie was lighting them h*es tf up, idk why they continue to play with tommie like she not like that," one user posted.

Other Baddies Midwest fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Tommie came in ONE episode , AND GAVE US ALL MFN 18 Tommie you ate dat my love TOMMIE S**TTTTTTTTT" a person reacted.

"honey she came on a horse they know she different," another netizen commented.

"I'm literally raging" — Baddies Midwest star Rollie reacts to Tommie Lee's gun stunt

While Tommie Lee, Rollie, and Akbar argued, Scotty noticed a slit in the stuffed bunny Tommie Lee held in her hands. When asked about it, Tommie Lee joked that the rabbit had "an accident." However, Scotty remained unconvinced and felt apprehensive about the contents inside.

"As everybody is arguing and going back and forth, I noticed that her bunny has like a little slit in it. B**ch, check the bunny. Y'all need to check the bunny," Scotty said.

Soon after, Tommie Lee pulled out the BB gun and started shooting at her co-stars. The Baddies Midwest cast ran for safety while some stood in their places out of fear and shock. Tinkaabellaaa lost her calm and engaged in a fistfight with the guest star after getting injured.

Meanwhile, Rollie, who was also injured, was isolated from the group by the guards. They tried to stop the Baddies Midwest star from approaching Tommie Lee and starting a fight.

"I'm literally raging the f**k out right now. I'm trying to literally get to her," Rollie said.

Jela and Natalie both criticized Tommie Lee for bringing a BB gun to attack the ladies. While Natalie said it was "a lot," Jela confessed she was scared for her life.

Baddies Midwest airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Zeus.

