Baddies Caribbean season 5 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Baddies Caribbean season 5 episode 9 will air on The Zeus Network on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 pm EST. The fifth season of Baddies Caribbean premiered on May 5, 2024. The show features various physical fights among youngsters, aka newly joined members. The clashes often turn into intense fights between cast members, with some even getting injured in the process.

The recently released trailer features multiple fight scenes, heated arguments, and various intense scenes. Fans can stream the show via a subscription plan of The Zeus Network.

Some of the returning cast members of Baddies Caribbean season 5 are Natalie Nunn, Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan, Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham, Latifa “Tesehki” Malone, Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier, Ahna Mac, Mariahlynn Jacoby, Damerlin “Biggie” Baez, Sapphire Blaze, and others.

Viewers can watch Baddies Caribbean season 5 episode 9 on the Zeus Network

The Zeus Network releases new episodes of Baddies Caribbean season 5 every Sunday. Fans can subscribe to various plans offered by the network and stream recently released episodes. The monthly subscription to The Zeus Network starts from $5.99. Another plan costs $59.99 for one year.

The network offers various plans that can be streamed on multiple devices, including Android TV, FireTV, Samsung SMART TV, Chromecast, etc. With the subscription, fans can enjoy all the episodes of Baddies Caribbean and more.

The official synopsis for the fifth season reads:

"The Baddies head to the Caribbean, where they plan on creating more of a storm than a Hurricane. "

Baddies Caribbean season 5 episode 9: What to expect and more

Recently, The Zeus Network released a trailer for the upcoming ninth episode. It features multiple physical fights between various Baddies. The trailer starts with an intense fight between Mariah and Asian Doll. Mariah was seen hurt by the end of the fight.

Additionally, many new and existing cast members talk about Bianca and how everyone needs to take accountability in the trailer.

On the other hand, Bianca gets into a verbal argument with many of the cast members on the field. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez can also be seen in the trailer between the fights.

During a conversation between a few members, Biggie shares:

"Bianca was b*tching tho, so she didn’t say no business, she gotta go."

The trailer ends with Sapphire stating:

"I will have no time for such people because, as a woman, you can’t take accountability for no shit."

Baddies Caribbean season 5: Cast members

The fifth season of Baddies Caribbean features both returning Baddies as well as newly joined members, and a few celebrity Baddies.

The cast members include Natalie Nunn, Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, Ahna Mac, Bianca Bonnie, Tatyana "Tinkabella" Williams, Mariahlynn Jacoby, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Sapphire Blaze, Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, Kali "Kaliwae" Miller, Kali "Kaliwae" Miller, Diamond The Body, Slim2Bad, Its Dia, Big Gretch, and more.

