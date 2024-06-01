Baddies Caribbean season 5: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Baddies Caribbean season 5 is back featuring familiar faces and new constants who compete to become part of the Baddie's circle through multiple challenges. Throughout the show, viewers see participants having conflicts and arguments with each other. Season 5 premiered on May 5, 2024, at 8 pm EST exclusively on the Zeus Network.

As per the Zeus Network the show description states:

"The Baddies head to the Caribbean where they plan on creating more of a storm than a Hurricane."

The cast of Baddies Caribbean season 5

Natalie Nunn - @realmissnatalienunn

Natalie Nunn at the Baddies Caribbean Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

As the cast member and executive producer of the Zeus Network show, Natalie Nunn has 2.5 million followers. She is the CEO of Fashion Nova, Ntalie Cosmetics, Paynes Fitness, Journey Hair Payn, and the Baddie Code Show

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham - @rolliepolliesm_

Rollie at the Baddies Caribbean Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Gia has 986K followers on Instagram where she shares clips from her show Transforming Rollie, which airs on the Zeus Network. She is also one of the executive producers of Baddies Caribbean.

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan - @scotlyndryan

Scotty has 1.5 million followers on Instagram where she is a fitness model, and is also the ambassador for a well-known brand called Fashion Nova. Moreover, Scotty owns a fitness brand called Snatched, where customers can buy gym-related products.

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez - @pvd_biggie

Biggie at the Baddies Caribbean Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

The Baddies Caribbean season 5 star Biggie has a following of 1 million on Instagram. She is also an ambassador of a plus-size fashion brand called Fashion Nova Curve. Biggie posts pictures of herself and promotes body positivity through her platform.

Sapphire Blaze - @sapphireblazee

Sapphire at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Sapphire previously appeared on Baddies Caribbean season 4 and returned to the show for season 5. She has 459K followers on Instagram. It will be interesting to see the Miami resident throughout the season as most fans have already seen her on the show before.

Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier - @theejelaminah

Jela at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

As a star on Baddies Caribbean, Jelaminah has 561K followers on Instagram. In her official bio, she introduces herself as an entrepreneur, model, and designer. She has been featured in Forbes and Vogue and has a podcast called The Jela Show Podcast.

Kali "Kaliwae" Miller - @kaliwae_

Kali at the show's premiere(Image via Getty Images)

Kali, Blue Face's sister, lives in Los Angeles. She is active on Patreon and also has a YouTube channel. On Instagram, Kali has a following of 122K. On her public account, Kaliwae posts fashion-related content.

Dayjia "Meatball" Blackwell - @dayjiamainpage

Meatball at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Dayjia is a social media influencer on Instagram and also one of the cast members of Baddies Caribbean season 5. She has a following of 832K on Instagram meanwhile her clothing account @aintnuffinbrand has 168K followers.

Diamond The Body - @diamondthebodyy

Diamond at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

As an artist and entertainer, Diamond The Body, aka DTB, is also the owner of a clothing brand called Wildlife Apparel in Florida. DTB has a following of 571K on Instagram, is active on Tiktok, and has also linked her song called what chu want in her Instagram bio.

Slim2Bad - @slim2baddd

Slim at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

The Louisiana native is a rapper, host, and reality TV star, and her appearance on season 5 was a surprise for fans as she was one of the newest introductions. Big Slim usually shares behind-the-scenes and work-related posts with her 86K followers on Instagram.

Its Dia - @therealitsdia

Its Dia at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Its Dia is a rapper, and her confident persona and standing up for herself during the series were considered impressive by fans. On Instagram, Its Dia introduces herself as an artist and "Princess of the Islands." She has a following of 101K where she promotes content related to her music.

Latifa "Tesehki" Malone - @tesehki

Tesehki has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and is a well-renowned singer whose songs such as Real As Me, Thinking Bout You, and I Need Love are famous. She has previously appeared on the Baddies East franchise.

Bianca Bonnie - @biancaisking

This isn't the first time Bianca has appeared on a reality TV series; before joining the Baddies Caribbean cast, she was a contestant on Love and Hip Hop: New York seasons 6, 7, and 8. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Big Gretch - @biggretch26

Big Gretch at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Gretchen, one of the contestants from Baddies Caribbean season 5, was involved in fights during the auditions. She has a following of 49.2k on Instagram. Apart from being a reality TV star, Big Getch is the CEO of Flawless G Beauty, which provides their customers with the best lash technicians and brow specialists.

Mariahlynn Jacoby - @mariahlynnboss

Mariah at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

The Baddies East cast member Mariahlynn has also joined the cast of Baddies Caribbean season 5. On Instagram, Mariahlynn has 1.7 million followers, and her account is managed by Terrell “Tee” Everett, who is an entrepreneur, brand manager, and international booking agent.

Ahna Mac - @itsahnamac

Ahna at the show's premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Ahna Mac aka Anyssa Santiago is a singer-songwriter, who recently released a new single called Forever Sorry. Ahna teases music videos and new singles to her 466K followers on Instagram.

Tatyana "Tinkabella" Williams - @tinkaabellaaa

Tatyana at the Baddies Caribbean Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

Tinkabella has 211K followers on her public Instagram account. Moreover, her artist profile is unique and distinct. On her Instagram account, the star shares a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle and vacation trips.

To see what the season 5 cast members are up to, follow their Instagram accounts and stream Baddies Caribbean on Zeus Network.