Baddies East: Full list of cast members

Baddies East returned for its premiere two-part Reunion with the first episode airing on Sunday, February 12, on The Zeus Network. There have already been bust-ups between the young women with Damerlin "Biggie" Baez butting heads with Krystal "Smiley" Borrego.
The hit Reality TV show is executively produced by Natalie Nunn and Chrisean "Rock" Malone who star in the series. Season 4 was full of drama between the ladies as they tried living together while hosting several promotional events.
17 cast members appeared on season 4 of the popular series. It brought with it plenty of controversy including Victoria "Woah Vicky" Waldrip allegedly pressing charges on fellow cast member Chrisean Malone for second-degree assault.
The cast of Baddies East
Natalie Nunn
Age: 39.
Birthplace: Concord, California.
Known for: Bad Girls Club, Baddies East executive producer.
Camilla Poindexter
Age: 37.
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California.
Known for: NBC's Momma Boys. America's Next Top Model.
Chrisean “Rock” Malone
Age: 23.
Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland.
Known for: Instagram and modeling, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love (2022–2023).
Goldie “Rollie” Martin
Age: 31.
Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada
Known for: Baddies South.
Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan
Age: 26.
Birthplace: United States.
Known for: CEO, and fitness trainer of Snatched. Baddies South.
Mariahlynn Araujo
Age: 33.
Birthplace: Jersey City, New Jersey.
Known for: Love & Hip Hop: New York.
Michele “Siya” Sherman
Age: 36.
Birthplace: California.
Known for: Sisterhood of Hip Hop and rapping.
JaKeita “Sky” Days
Age: 40.
Birthplace: Harlem, New York.
Known for: VH1 series Black Ink Crew.
Krystal “Smiley” Borrego
Age: 27.
Birthplace: United States.
Known for: Baddies East. CEO and founder of a company known as Revengeful.
Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago
Age: 23.
Birthplace: Plainfield, New Jersey.
Known for: Singer-songwriter.
Tamera “Tee” Kissen
Age: 29.
Birthplace: California.
Known for: MTV's Wild 'n Out.
Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown
Age: 25.
Birthplace: Sacramento, California.
Known for: Hip Hop personality.
Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip
Age: 23.
Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia.
Known for: Instagram modeling.
Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin
Age: 25.
Birthplace: United States.
Known for: Bad Girls Club. Baddies South, Baddies West, Baddies ATL.
Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson
Age: 32.
Birthplace: Wilmington, Delaware.
Known for: Music and Instagram.
Kendra “Sapphire” Blaze
Age: 32.
Birthplace: United States.
Known for: Modeling and fashion.
Damerlin “Biggie” Baez
Age: 27.
Birthplace: Providence, Rhode Island.
Known for: Baddies West.
Subscribers can rewatch Baddies East Reunion and season four on the Zeus Network.
An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE