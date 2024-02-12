Baddies East: Full list of cast members

Baddies East returned for its premiere two-part Reunion with the first episode airing on Sunday, February 12, on The Zeus Network. There have already been bust-ups between the young women with Damerlin "Biggie" Baez butting heads with Krystal "Smiley" Borrego.

The hit Reality TV show is executively produced by Natalie Nunn and Chrisean "Rock" Malone who star in the series. Season 4 was full of drama between the ladies as they tried living together while hosting several promotional events.

17 cast members appeared on season 4 of the popular series. It brought with it plenty of controversy including Victoria "Woah Vicky" Waldrip allegedly pressing charges on fellow cast member Chrisean Malone for second-degree assault.

The cast of Baddies East

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn co-produces Baddies East.

Age: 39.

Birthplace: Concord, California.

Known for: Bad Girls Club, Baddies East executive producer.

Camilla Poindexter

Age: 37.

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California.

Known for: NBC's Momma Boys. America's Next Top Model.

Chrisean “Rock” Malone

Age: 23.

Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland.

Known for: Instagram and modeling, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love (2022–2023).

Goldie “Rollie” Martin

Age: 31.

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Known for: Baddies South.

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Age: 26.

Birthplace: United States.

Known for: CEO, and fitness trainer of Snatched. Baddies South.

Mariahlynn Araujo

Age: 33.

Birthplace: Jersey City, New Jersey.

Known for: Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Michele “Siya” Sherman

Age: 36.

Birthplace: California.

Known for: Sisterhood of Hip Hop and rapping.

JaKeita “Sky” Days

Age: 40.

Birthplace: Harlem, New York.

Known for: VH1 series Black Ink Crew.

Krystal “Smiley” Borrego

Age: 27.

Birthplace: United States.

Known for: Baddies East. CEO and founder of a company known as Revengeful.

Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago

Age: 23.

Birthplace: Plainfield, New Jersey.

Known for: Singer-songwriter.

Tamera “Tee” Kissen

Age: 29.

Birthplace: California.

Known for: MTV's Wild 'n Out.

Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown

Age: 25.

Birthplace: Sacramento, California.

Known for: Hip Hop personality.

Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip

Age: 23.

Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia.

Known for: Instagram modeling.

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin

Age: 25.

Birthplace: United States.

Known for: Bad Girls Club. Baddies South, Baddies West, Baddies ATL.

Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson

Age: 32.

Birthplace: Wilmington, Delaware.

Known for: Music and Instagram.

Kendra “Sapphire” Blaze

Age: 32.

Birthplace: United States.

Known for: Modeling and fashion.

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez

Age: 27.

Birthplace: Providence, Rhode Island.

Known for: Baddies West.

Subscribers can rewatch Baddies East Reunion and season four on the Zeus Network.

