Who is Woah Vicky? Identity revealed as influencer presses charges against Chrisean Rock for second-degree assault

23-year-old Victoria Rose Waldrip, better known as Woah Vicky, caught the attention of the netizens once more. She recently reported Chrisean Rock for second-degree assault. According to the rumors, Woah Vicky filed charges against Rock following an altercation during the filming of the reality TV series Baddies East. Blueface, Chrisean Rock's ex-partner, mentioned the alleged allegations in a since-deleted tweet, which contributed to the rumor's spread.

A series of well-liked Instagram videos showcasing Vicky's upbeat attitude contributed to her social media fame. She spoke about her trip to the Dominican Republic in her first YouTube video, which she uploaded in 2017.

The internet sensation then started taking part in viral internet challenges, mukbangs, sharing pranks, and ASMR films. She occasionally posts vacation videos, cosmetic instructions, and make-up hacks as well. Vicky has also experimented with music, releasing songs like In Da City, Cash App, and Like.

Woah Vicky is a prominent social media influencer

Woah Vicky has pressed charges against Chrisean Rock (Image via Getty Images)

Vicky is an American rapper, model, and YouTube personality. The majority of her recent YouTube and Instagram videos have been about her travels to countries including Greece, the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

She also gained fame as a result of her conflict with the rapper Danielle Brigolli, a fellow online celebrity better known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie. She released a song titled Went Out Bad, Bhabie in 2019 which appears to refer to her fight with the rapper.

Recently, Woah Vicky was allegedly assaulted in the second degree by Chrisean Rock. According to the police reports, the incident took place on August 13, Sunday, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Vicky is listed as the complainant while Chrisean is listed as the defendant in the filings. There is no additional information available at this time, despite the fact that the court date of September 25 has been established.

On her Facebook page, Vicky has been referred to as Atlanta's "new age trap queen." The 22-year-old has amassed millions of fans from all around the world and has emerged as one of the most popular figures on the internet.

Woah Vicky's Facebook page mentions her as a trap queen (Image via Facebook / Woah Vicky)

Woah Vicky now has approximately 1.15 million YouTube subscribers, 3.7 million Instagram followers, and 9 million TikTok followers.

More about Chrisean Rock and her relationship with Blueface

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are currently separated (Image via Getty Images)

Rapper and reality television actress Chrisean Malone is better known by her stage name Chrisean Rock. Malone, who was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, launched her acting career by performing in rapper Blueface's Blue Girls Club on the streaming service OnlyFans.

She has made a name for herself on social media. She is well known for both her musical talent and her involvement on platforms such as YouTube. She has also uploaded hip-hop music on Spotify, though a full album is still in the works.

They first met in 2020 when Blueface debuted a reality show on OnlyFans. The competition-style show was apparently influenced by reality dating programs like Flavour of Love, and Chrisean ended up victorious.

The two began dating in 2020, and they eventually got married in 2023. However, soon the celebrities separated, and now Chrisean's actually pregnant.