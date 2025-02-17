Baddies Midwest episode 17 recap - OGs give a radio interview while Rollie delivers an eviction notice to Slim

Baddies Midwest episode 17, titled It's Eviction Day, premiered on Zeus on February 16, 2025. The episode kicked off with the OGs flying in their jet heading to St. Louis. During their travel, Rollie shared with her cast mates that Slim had turned down her role as her assistant and she would have to be removed from the show.

Upon landing, Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, and Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier attended a radio show interview where they were asked to answer several questions about the show and their fellow cast mates.

Later in the episode, Rollie confronted Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin and handed her a 24-hour eviction notice, which quickly escalated into a fight between the two.

Titled It's Eviction Day, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"The Baddies arrive in St. Louis where Rollie delivers an eviction notice to Slim."

What happened on Baddies Midwest episode 17?

The OG's answer some questions at a radio show

As soon as the cast arrived in St. Louis in Baddies Midwest episode 17, Natalie Nunn, Rollie, and Jela hopped onto their tour bus to attend a Hot 104.1 radio interview with Princess Stormm to answer some questions.

However, before they could start the interview, Natalie informed Rollie, and Jela that they needed to be on their best behavior and refrain from using curse words.

Princess Stormm kicked off her radio interview by asking the cast members if there were any rules set for the show or if they allowed anything to happen. Natalie responded that while they did have some rules, most of the cast didn't follow them.

The Baddies Midwest producer added that most of their arguments end up in a fight, during which some also spit on each other, which she felt was nasty.

"No, we do have rules, but the girls don't follow them. So then it always turns into a fight like the spitting. It's nasty," Natalie said.

Princess Stormm then asked the OGs who were their favorite among the new cast members. Rollie went first and picked Ivori Minor, explaining that she always stood on her business.

"Ivori literally is like real as f*ck. She's a beautiful person on and off camera. She's very sweet, but just don't get on her bad side because b*tch she might f*ck you up," Rollie added in her confessional.

Natalie chose Big Lex, noting that the cast member always did big things. Meanwhile, Jela picked Summer despite citing that she didn't like her that much.

Later in the episode, Natalie called Tommie Lee, asking if she could join her and her castmates for their St. Louis show. Tommie eventually agreed after Natalie assured her they would have a great time.

Rollie gives Slim a 24-hour eviction notice

Towards the end of Baddies Midwest episode 17, Pretty P, Big Lex, Jazmin Re’Nae, and Slim gathered outside to play a game of volleyball.

During the game, Jazmin asked Slim how things were between her and Rollie. In response, Slim revealed that she wasn't Rollie's assistant anymore. While she had initially accepted the role, she later realized that she needed to walk away.

The Baddies Midwest star explained that she had to step away due to her ongoing friction with Rollie. She pointed out that Rollie had spoken ill of her late father, while she had made some comments about Rollie’s son, so they couldn't stand each other.

Rollie later walked in with Scotty and gave Slim a 24-hour eviction notice, informing her that she had to leave the show.

"I arrived to the cast house and I confirmed all the tea that I needed to hear. You know Slim riding on the bus with other girls talking about f*ck Rollie and all those other sh*t. So what I'm about to do is I'm about to remove your mother f*cking as like an extermination. It's eviction day your as* gotta go," Rollie said in her confessional.

The confrontation between Rollie and Slim soon turned into a fight and the two Baddies Midwest cast mates started throwing punches at each other.

At the end of the episode, Natalie sat down with Slim and told her that she would have to leave the show since she didn't have any role to play in it. However, she informed her that she could come back for the reunion episode.

Baddies Midwest season 6 airs every Sunday on Zeus.

