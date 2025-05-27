Basketball Wives season 12 episode 4 recap: Vegas wedding and birthday trip cause tension

Episode 4 of Basketball Wives season 12, titled Friends and Foes Do Vegas, aired on May 26, 2025. The episode follows the group’s trip to Las Vegas for two overlapping events—a birthday celebration for Evelyn and a wedding for Jennifer. The scheduling of both occasions in the same city sets the stage for divided loyalties and rising tensions.

Ad

As plans unfold, conflicts emerge among the women over invitations, and unresolved issues, with Brandi positioned at the center of much of the episode’s conflict. Read on to know what happened in episode 4.

Episode 4 overview of Basketball Wives season 12

Brandi invites Jennifer to Evelyn’s birthday house

Ad

Trending

The conflict begins when Brandi informs the group that she invited Jennifer to visit the birthday house. Evelyn immediately questions the decision, making it clear that she did not extend an invitation to Jennifer and emphasizing that it's her "birthday house." Brandi attempts to clarify by saying:

“Tonight is not your birthday. Tomorrow is. But I did, you know, offer up the invitation.”

Evelyn questions why Brandi invited Jennifer during her birthday weekend. Brandi explains she was moved by Jennifer’s excitement about the wedding and wanted to uphold a sense of “sisterhood.” In her Basketball Wives confessional, Brandi shares:

Ad

“Jen’s text really tugged on my heartstrings… and that is really why I invited her. We’re supposed to be a sisterhood no matter what.”

Despite Brandi’s explanation, the invitation raises concern. Ming says that she wouldn’t have invited Jennifer, and Chantel highlights it’s Evelyn’s “birthday trip,” implying the invite was inappropriate. Denise mentioned in a confessional:

“I’m going to keep Brandi at an arms length because I can’t trust her,” indicating ongoing consequences.

Ad

Disagreement escalates

Ad

Tension continues when the group prepares dinner. Ming says that she brought seasoning for Brandi, which the latter takes as a slight toward her cooking. Brandi questions Ming’s intentions, asking what she is trying to imply. Brandi responds:

“You’re trying to talk about my business… You can give me criticism. Do you have criticism for trying to throw shade and trying to be funny?”

Ad

The conversation turns personal, and Brandi ultimately leaves to “go freshen up." Ty attempts to intervene by suggesting the group decompress and eat, but the atmosphere remains uneasy. Denise later comments that Evelyn should be upset, stating in her Basketball Wives confessional:

“Evelyn should be pissed right now because if this was me, I would have kicked Brandi out the house.”

Jennifer’s wedding creates further complications

Ad

Ad

While the birthday celebration continues, Jennifer finalizes her wedding guest list. During a conversation with Christian, she talks about inviting Brandi. Christian responds, “That’s a little weird,” referencing previous discussions about Brandi’s connection to Evelyn. Jennifer explains that she addressed the issue with Brandi, saying:

“If you want to say that you’re going to remain neutral… that’s what you need to do.”

Ad

Christian expresses concern, emphasizing that only supportive individuals should attend. In a Basketball Wives confessional, Jen shares that Christian wants only selective people in the room where they're getting married. He later agrees to the invitation but adds:

“If this was Paris, I would say f**k no. But it’s the fun wedding.”

By the end of the episode, relationships remain strained. Brandi’s decision to involve herself in both events leads to mistrust.

Ad

Stream Basketball Wives anytime on VH1 and Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More