"None of the ladies": Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams’ honest take on LA cast skipping her Paris wedding amid fiancé’s legal issues

The season 12 premiere of Basketball Wives, titled It’s Giving Foe, aired on May 5, 2025, on VH1. One of the focuses of the episode was Jennifer Williams’ return from Paris as a newlywed, only to face the aftermath of her husband’s legal situation.

Ad

Christian was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail for violating probation by traveling internationally without proper authorization. Jennifer explained in a confessional:

“None of the ladies from LA attended my wedding.”

The episode explored how the situation developed, the legal details involved, and reactions from both the cast and Jennifer herself.

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams returns from her Paris wedding as husband faces jail time

Ad

Trending

In the Basketball Wives episode, Jennifer announced she's finally a "married woman.” She shared highlights from her Paris wedding and described the experience as something she had long desired.

However, the celebratory tone quickly shifted after her husband, Christian, revealed that their international trip had legal consequences. According to Jennifer,

“Christian was sentenced to 15 days jail time, but the judge ultimately allowed Christian to travel to Paris for our wedding.”

Ad

He served two days in advance and had 13 days remaining after returning to Atlanta. During a scene at home, Jennifer asked Christian how he was feeling, to which he responded,

“I’m okay. Go out ready to go knock this out, get it over the way.”

Christian discusses his probation violation

Ad

Christian explained the origin of the issue in a Basketball Wives confessional.

“The hotness all transpired was a simple tribal permit. I’m on probation for false imprisonment,” he stated.

He added that he made multiple attempts to communicate with his probation officer but did not receive a clear directive. He eventually decided that he had to "travel" despite the uncertainty.

Christian confirmed that the violation stemmed from a social media post showing him and Jennifer in Paris.

Ad

“There was a photo on social media, Jen and I. We were actually traveling to Paris to plan our wedding, and that post was sent to my probation officer from someone.”

The judge ruled that the trip violated probation conditions, resulting in the 15-day sentence.

In a flashback at the airport, Christian described their anticipation: “The first time out of the country together, listen, we are ready.”

Ad

However, the excitement of the trip eventually led to legal consequences once authorities became aware of the travel.

Cast reactions and tension with Evelyn

Ad

As Jennifer dealt with the legal aftermath, other cast members responded online and in Basketball Wives confessionals. Jackie mentioned hearing online that Christian, Jennifer’s fiancé, might be going to jail.

Evelyn, who had not spoken to Jennifer since the reunion, said Jennifer should reconsider "getting married" to him. Denise expressed disbelief over Jennifer's situation.

Jennifer addressed her relationships with the group, saying:

“Brandy said that she was having some kind of surgery. Jackie was not at the wedding because at the time, we weren’t on great terms. And Evelyn said her daughter was having her baby around that time.”

Ad

She reflected on her long-standing relationship with Evelyn, stating that after nearly 25 years of knowing someone, addressing an issue in that manner led to a lack of "respect."

By the end of the Basketball Wives episode, Jennifer summarized the change in tone from celebration to stress:

“You go from this extreme high to this extreme love. I feel horrible, and I feel guilty.”

Watch new episodes of Basketball Wives Mondays at 8 PM ET on VH1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More