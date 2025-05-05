Sister Wives star Aspyn Thompson shares pregnancy announcement expecting baby no 1 with husband Mitch Thompson

Aspyn Thompson, the eldest daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, shared her pregnancy news, revealing she is expecting her first child with her husband Mitch Thompson. Aspyn's announcement came during a local TV segment on April 30, 2025, when she participated in a Mother’s Day shopping feature.

This marks the first public confirmation of her pregnancy, although she has kept details about the journey largely private. Aspyn’s growing family will be another addition to the expanding Brown family.

Aspyn’s pregnancy announcement

Aspyn announced her pregnancy on Fox 13 in Salt Lake City during a live segment focused on Mother’s Day shopping. As the manager for the Kendra Scott store at City Creek Center, Aspyn appeared in a blue-and-white printed sundress and subtly cradled her baby bump on camera. The reporter commented on her pregnancy:

“How fitting that you have your first little one on the way!”

Aspyn responded with a smile and mouthed:

“I know!”

Aspyn and Mitch Thompson’s life together

Aspyn Thompson and her husband Mitch Thompson have been married since 2018 and have kept many aspects of their relationship private. Aspyn’s Instagram account (@mrsthompson061718) is set to private, while Mitch has occasionally shared updates through his public profile on Instagram under the handle @mitchellton13.

On December 25, 2022, Mitch posted a photo of the couple standing in front of a house with the caption:

“We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas.”

In August 2023, the two traveled to Europe. On August 4, Mitch shared a photo from Katty Barry's Bar in Waterford, Ireland, mentioning it was their "last night in Ireland" as they spent the evening at a local bar. Two days later, on August 6, he posted pictures from Cardiff, Wales, captioned,

“Dinner at a vineyard in Cardiff.”

Kody’s relationship with Aspyn

Kody Brown, the father of Aspyn, has openly discussed his relationship with his children after his separation from Christine in 2021. On a Sister Wives episode that aired on April 27, 2025, which was filmed in early 2024, Kody shared that he had a difficult conversation with Aspyn about their relationship. He remembered a discussion he had with Aspyn while visiting Utah, in which Aspyn asked him,

“Dad, what is wrong? What did I do? Why don’t you like me, dad?’"

Kody reflected on the conversation and explained how the discussion allowed them to better understand each other, particularly in terms of not allowing past relationships to dictate their father-daughter dynamic. The Sister Wives star said:

“I’m like, ‘Sweetheart, I love you and I have, always have, and always will.’”

Kody acknowledged the strain his separation from Christine caused within his relationships with his children, noting that he was working to maintain a connection with them that was independent of his past with their mother.

“I have an assumption that the exes just weren’t protecting the privacy of the breakup at all. They’re just like, ‘Your dad’s like this, your dad’s like this, your dad’s like this.’ And so I had all this relationship struggle with all of my kids.”

Kody explained that their discussion was part of his effort to repair strained connections with his older children. He said he is trying to build a relationship with them that is no longer shaped or influenced by how he is "represented" by his ex-wives.

The Sister Wives star also stated that he had previously felt unwelcome reaching out to his children, but saw the conversation with Aspyn as a step toward improving communication.

Tune in to Sister Wives on TLC Sundays at 10 PM ET for more updates.

