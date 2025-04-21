"Always look nice" — Sister Wives star Christine revealed the 'pressure' Kody put on wives' appearances

While on a road trip with her husband, David Woolley, during the April 20 mid-season premiere of Sister Wives, Christine Brown recalled specific expectations Kody Brown placed on his wives. Speaking to David, she said:

"He liked makeup. It was like, you had to always, always look nice."

She described past moments when appearance was emphasized, including during group camping trips where she and Janelle were focused on preparing meals while Robyn spent time on hair and makeup. The Sister Wives star revealed that these expectations happened often and contributed to ongoing tension during her marriage with Kody.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown detailed Kody's expectations about appearance

Christine reflected on appearance expectations

Christine told David that Kody consistently expected her and the other wives to maintain a particular appearance. She explained:

"We'd go camping and Janelle and I would be sitting there busting our butts getting breakfast made, cleaning up the mess and honestly, Robyn would be doing her makeup forever and doing our kids' hair and doing her hair and making sure everybody looked good."

She noted that during those trips, Kody often focused on complimenting how others looked, even when she and Janelle were occupied with preparing meals and cleaning the campsite. Christine explained that this type of behavior happened "so many times in my marriage."

"[Kody] put pressure on me to look good, or to make sure my hair was done, or to make sure my makeup was on," she added.

The Sister Wives star concluded that it was not surprising she often felt uncertain and insecure, as both she and Kody were frequently engaged in "comparing" throughout their relationship.

Reactions from the other wives

Janelle Brown responded to Christine's story during a confessional. She acknowledged Christine's reaction and explained that Christine was very upset about the situation where Robyn was off doing her "makeup," whatever that entailed. However, Janelle said she handled it differently, stating:

"I was just like, yes, it's irritating, but I'm going to still have fun here."

Robyn also addressed the same trip. She explained that during one camping trip, she was six months pregnant and experienced frequent sickness. She recalled spending the night being extremely ill outside her tent, struggling on her "hands and knees." She also mentioned that while Janelle and Christine were busy preparing breakfast, she was trying to quickly "get ready" for the day.

Meri Brown also weighed in on Kody's focus on appearance. She shared:

"Kody’s always wanted people around him to look good. I remember when he and I were first dating, he would take me out and buy outfits because he wanted me to look good."

Kody and Robyn's current status

Christine mentioned feeling that Robyn was placed on a pedestal, explaining that Robyn was elevated while the others were "just lacking." She added that she felt like she was "lacking in the relationship." Kody addressed his position within the family dynamic, stating:

"It didn’t ever feel like I was not in the doghouse with somebody."

Following the separations from Christine, Janelle, and Meri, Robyn remains Kody's only wife. The current season of Sister Wives continues to follow the family's adjustments after these changes.

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC.

