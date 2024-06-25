Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 dropped episode 4 on June 17, 2024. In the previous segment, Captain Sandy's friend and ex-Olympic player, Gigi Fernandez, thought the food wasn't up to the mark. So, the latest episode was a test to see if Chef Jono had it in him.

While the lunch he made was liked by all guests, the reaction wasn't same for dinner. This worried Captain Sandy, which made her ask for another Chef on standby. Apart from this, the episode saw the crew disappointed in Lead Deckhand Iain's arrangements for the Beach Olympic Games that the guests wanted to play.

What went down on episode 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9?

Olympic player Gigi Fernandez's Day 2 onboard

The last episode of Below Deck Mediterranean saw the Captain's friend and Olympic player Gigi Fernandez complain about the subpar food Chef Jono served, especially the cold eggs. So, the Captain decided to personally tell the chef about the food situation to ensure it didn't happen again in episode 4.

When the Captain complained about the eggs to the chef, he said the breakfast was scheduled to be at 8:30 and the guests woke up late, which is why the eggs turned cold. The Captain reprimanded him and said eggs are never prepared beforehand but instead "made to order."

The crew gets upset with Iain

The guests had asked for a beach picnic day on Below Deck Mediterranean, where they said they would play beach Olympic games. Iain thought he didn't have to plan anything because the Captain told him that Gigi would let him know what she wanted for the games. Even when Aesha asked him to be ready with some ideas, Iain didn't pay any heed to it.

Even Gael suggested they look up some games online but the Lead Deckhand Iain stood his ground. Iain then dropped Gael and Joe at the beach to arrange the tables and the chairs and left for the yacht, which made Joe say:

"There’s no leadership at all. Iain could have helped".

Iain then informed the Captain (via radio) about the guests being en route which also alarmed the staff members because they weren't prepared yet. Gael said:

"He didn’t even acknowledge that the three of us just whipped it out of our asses and made it work anyway."

Another subpar meal

Chef Jono excelled at the lunch which was served on the beach. But when it came to dinner, he underperformed again. He served seafood gazpacho, and when Gigi Fernandez asked him about it, he admitted that he had never made it before and that he had to search the recipe on Google.

For dessert, he served overcooked lava cake, alongside a scoop of ice cream. Captain Sandy called it "subpar" and said that she was going to look for a "backup".

Departure time

When everyone assembled to bid the charter goodbye from Below Deck Mediterranean, Gigi commended their arrangements at the beach and called the food "okay". She then tipped them $25000, making it $2000 per person.

Unsure about Jono's abilities to pull through with the remaining charters, Captain Sandy was seen texting Yacht Placement right after the guests left. She asked them if they had a chef she could have on standby.

Back in the galley, Joe was flirting with both Elena and Bri. There was a cold war-like situation between the two because they spotted Joe getting it on with both of them. Now, it is for the fans to see which of the two get lucky to proceed their equation with Joe.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 come out on Mondays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.