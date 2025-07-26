"Biggest budget" — My Lottery Dream Home host David Bromstad helps a client search for a multi-million-dollar lakefront mansion

Episode 1 of My Lottery Dream Home season 18 aired on July 18, 2025. The episode featured the largest budget ever handled on the show, as host David Bromstad assisted a client in her search for a luxury lakefront property. Reacting to the client’s offer, he expressed his excitement in a confessional, saying that it was the &quot;biggest budget&quot; he had ever been given in the show's history. “OMG! This is the biggest budget given to me in My Lottery Dream Home history!&quot; he added. The homebuyer on My Lottery Dream Home, Kathy, revealed she had secured an eight-figure sum through a biotech investment. While not a lottery winner, she referred to her windfall as having “hit the jackpot” and set a home budget of three to four million dollars.David Bromstad handles a record-breaking budget on My Lottery Dream HomeKathy shared that her new wealth stemmed from an investment in a biotech company. She clarified that while she didn't win the lottery, she &quot;hit the jackpot,&quot; which &quot;paid off big time.&quot; She also revealed that the sum she had received as in eight figures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavid, visibly surprised, asked about the amount Kathy received from her investment, and later congratulated her with a smile and excitement. Kathy’s sister, Peg, acknowledged the milestone and emphasized that Kathy had always been generous, saying it was finally &quot;her turn.&quot; David asked how he could help her find the right home, and Kathy told him that she wanted to live on the lake, choosing Lake Mendota as her ideal location. She described the idea as &quot;so awesome&quot; and told him that it was important to her to have a beautiful view. Kathy also mentioned that she preferred an open floor plan to maximize space and flow throughout the house.As David tried to narrow down her expectations, he suggested a home with 5,000 square feet. However, Kathy told him that she wanted her house to be &quot;bigger,&quot; emphasizing that spaciousness was a top priority. She added that she wanted her house to have three to four bedrooms and &quot;at least three bathrooms,&quot; noting &quot;the more the better.&quot; The search begins with a lakefront home under budgetThe My Lottery Dream Home host began the property search by showing Kathy a lakefront option priced under her stated three-million-dollar minimum. The property included several modern features, including what David described as a unique restroom setup.“Even the toilet has its own social media. I just went in and music started to play. I’m not lying, it was an experience,” he remarked.Although the home fell below the lower end of Kathy’s budget, it met several of her desired qualities and served as an initial benchmark for what was available. Kathy appeared engaged and open to seeing additional options, indicating flexibility as long as the property met her vision.A larger option expands possibilities View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second property the host presented was significantly bigger and listed at approximately 6.5 million AUD. Kathy responded positively to what she saw.“Now that I see what you can get for this, I’m all in. You can go higher!” she said during the tour.David appeared surprised by her readiness to exceed her original budget. This reaction confirmed that Kathy was willing to push her financial limits if the right property came along. In a confessional, David emphasized the scale of the search by stating that at &quot;four million bucks,&quot; Kathy had &quot;no problem going higher if it was the perfect house.&quot; My Lottery Dream Home is available for streaming anytime on 9Now.