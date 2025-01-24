“Brotherly telepathy”— Beast Games players 527 and 406 share how they drove 225 to elimination

Beast Games episode 3 premiered on December 24. The episode was titled The Solitary Experiment and divided the players into groups of three. Each group then had to go into a cube-shaped box that contained a pair of handcuffs with one of its ends buckled to the wall and a telephone. The rules were simple: by the end of 5 hours, two players would walk out, and the one to remain handcuffed to the wall would get eliminated.

It was upon the players to decide who among the three would sacrifice themselves to advance the other two. Players 406, 527, and 225 were in one box. Players 527 and 225 played a card game and decided that the player to pick the card with the lowest value would handcuff themselves. Player 225 lost and was eliminated, after which player 527 said he and 406 were secretly communicating the entire time and she didn't know.

Players 527 and 406 are brothers, and their podcast is called Habibi Brothers. In an episode released on January 20, they spoke about this secret communication and how they strategized 225's exit. Player 406 said:

"Majority of that communication is just brotherly telepathy. We just understood where we're at just little looks little glances. We're not necessarily talking to her behind her back."

They further explained in detail how they manipulated player 225 to play the card game and increased their probability of winning.

What Beast Games players 527 and 406 spoke about in their Habibi Brothers podcast

In their podcast, the brothers clarified that they communicated in looks and glances in Beast Games episode 3 because they shared a room for 20 years, so they had "brotherly telepathy," an unspoken language.

406 stated that 225 wasn't initially ready to play a game that could decide their fates, so he convinced her to do so for 3 hours. He stated that he was a salesman, so he knew how taking "small yesses" from a person could lead them to eventually give in.

He also told her that if they didn't get a fair chance, they wouldn't self-sacrifice, and as a result, all of them would get eliminated at the end of the 5 hours. The only way left for player 225 to advance further was to play a fair game.

As soon as she agreed to play, player 527 opted out and said he wasn't playing. That was unfair, but they told 225 that she only had to defeat one brother, making her challenge easier. But in reality, what that was doing was decreasing their initial 66% chance of losing Beast Games to 50%.

They communicated the odds through their eyes and agreed with each other's actions. Player 406 and 225 then called for a deck of cards and asked Jimmy to make them play. They asked Jimmy to come because they didn't want her to change her mind if she lost.

Other details of their gameplay in Beast Games episode 3

Narrating how they became friends with Beast Games player 225, they said she sat on the bus with them while they were being taken to the venue for their next challenge. She bonded with player 406, and through him, automatically got along with player 527 because he was 406's brother.

They said once they were inside the cube and got to know the rules, player 225 said she wasn't going to get eliminated and wanted either one of them to self-sacrifice. When the brothers heard her say that, they looked at each other and laughed at how unfair her thought was.

They mentioned that they were raised to treat things fairly, so the idea of letting her advance without a trial or self-sacrificing without any reason was preposterous to them. For the next three hours, player 406 said, he tried convincing 225 to play any fair game.

New episodes of Beast Games are released every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

