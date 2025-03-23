 "Can’t do anything halfway"— When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec explained the importance of embracing the role of an entrepreneur

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec has expressed deep admiration for entrepreneurs and small business owners for their willingness to take risks. In a LinkedIn post on September 28, 2017, he emphasized the importance of embracing the role of an entrepreneur.

Ad

In the post, he noted that many people struggle to put themselves out there in the real world, where success often comes down to a sink-or-swim mentality. The Shark Tank cast member added that he knows this entrepreneurial pathway way too well and doesn't have the time to make excuses that most entrepreneurs give themselves that they feel seeming “let them off the hook” if their idea or business fails.

Robert emphasized that entrepreneurs and small business owners can’t do anything halfway because it would then be called a hobby. He noted that when someone enters the entrepreneurial world they are their own boss, adding that there weren't any labels and individuals should just accept their role and get to work.

Ad

Trending

"Entrepreneurs and small business owners can’t do anything halfway – or else it’s called a hobby. Once you are in it, you are a business owner – you’re the boss. There is no other label. And you better be ready to roll up your sleeves," he said.

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec urges small business owners to accept their entrepreneurial role

Ad

In the LinkedIn post, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec noted that once a business owner takes the entrepreneurial world, they are their own boss, and instead of making excuses to stay in their comfort state they should just accept their role and focus on getting their work down.

Robert then went on to share an incident from working in the second season of the Small Business Revolution, a show where he helps small business owners improve and grow their businesses.

Ad

The Shark Tank star noted that every one of the contestants was receptive to his advice and the homework he gave them. However, he was struck by one conversation where the business owners didn't fully accept their entrepreneurial role and kept referring to themselves as something else.

"Megan Hems and her husband Roland, have owned Hems Truck and Auto in Bristol for 10 years. As we were talking and debriefing on their business, Megan had the curious habit of referring to herself as a “psychology major”, and it was almost as though that was why she shouldn’t be expected to excel in her small business. She couldn’t be more wrong," he added.

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"I have a degree in classical English literature. If I fail in my business, I don’t think to myself “well, how could I have known what to do, I have an English degree.”

Ad

Robert explained that when someone owns a business, they are the business owner and should fully embrace that role. He added that most business owners also take on multiple responsibilities, often acting as the salesperson, accountant, marketer, and even the delivery person. On most days, they have to juggle it all.

The Herjavec Group founder noted that if Megan quit her shop and began working in retail, then she would be a salesperson, rather than a psych major acting as a salesperson.

Ad

Robert also reiterated a past statement, emphasizing that being a small business owner is the only time someone willingly trades a 40-hour workweek for an 80-hour one.

"Once you are in it, you are in. Entrepreneurs and small business owners come from all walks of life. Some are high school dropouts and others have master’s degrees. Some build on their education and stay in a certain field while others, like Megan, fall into being a small business owner because that is what supports her family," he concluded.

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback