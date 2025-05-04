"Collectors are going to go crazy" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals his excitement about Tudor's new carbon watch

The Shark Tank investor, Kevin O'Leary, is a well-known watch enthusiast and has over a $3 million worth collection of watches. On April 3, 2025, the entrepreneur shared his Fox News appearance on his social media accounts. In the clip, Kevin shared his excitement about Tudor launching a new carbon watch at the Miami F1 event.

"This is going to be red hot. I’m excited about this piece, and trust me, the collectors are going to go crazy for it," wrote the Shark Tank investor in his caption.

The watch featured an all-carbon case and is priced under $7,000. Tudor partnered with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team to unveil the new watch. It is a carbon fiber-cased chronograph called the Black Bay Chrono "Carbon 25."

This was not the first time Tudor had collaborated with Miami Grand Prix, as in May 2024, Tudor created a special pair of Black Bay dive watches for the drivers of the Visa Cash App RB F1 Team.

Tudor unveils a limited edition watch with unique features

Tudor released the Carbon 25 as a limited edition watch with 2025 units. The watch is based on the Black Bay Chrono design but has several distinct features. The Carbon 25 has a 42 mm-wide carbon fiber case with an integrated tachymeter bezel. The case is slightly larger than the standard Black Bay Chrono. It is also thinner than the steel models, measuring 14.3 mm in thickness.

The watch has a water resistance of 200m. The crown, pushers, and caseback are made of titanium with a black PVD coating. The Carbon 25 features the MT5813 chronograph movement, which is also used in other Black Bay Chrono models. This movement is based on the Breitling 01 and is an automatic chronograph.

It has a column wheel and a silicon balance spring that oscillates at 4 Hz. The movement provides a 70-hour power reserve and has been tested by Tudor to maintain accuracy within -2 to +4 seconds per day.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary wears three watches in a day

Kevin revealed in a March 2021 CNBC interview that he has a large watch collection at home. He regularly switches between his watches, sometimes changing them multiple times a day. One of his watches is even valued at over $61,000, suggesting that his other watches are also high-value items. Kevin stated that he now has too many watches to wear them all.

"Even now, I can't get through all of them anymore. I have too many," revealed Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin acknowledged that a mobile phone tells a better time than a watch. He stated that it was not the reason he wears watches, as he wears them because he appreciates the art and craftsmanship that goes into making them. He expressed that he realizes that becoming a skilled watchmaker requires years of dedication and hard work.

The Shark Tank investor believed that by buying watches, he liked to support the craftsmen who create them. According to Kevin, he valued the skill and effort that watchmakers put into their work.

"If you wanna be a watchmaker, you have to start in your teens. You have to dedicate your life to it," said Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin further revealed in that interview that he wore three watches for morning, evening, and nighttime. The entrepreneur believed that expensive watches could increase in value as time went on. He even compared wearing watches to displaying art or wearing nice clothes. Just as people display art they've purchased or wear clothes they've bought, Kevin wanted to showcase his watches.

Watch Kevin O'Leary on season 16 of Shark Tank on ABC.

