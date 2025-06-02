"Coming to the next level" — American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman teases surprises for season 17

American Ninja Warrior season 17 will premiere on NBC on June 2, 2025. This season will feature a combination lineup of veteran and new Ninja contestants. They will compete in several returning courses and experience some surprise format changes to win the coveted title and the million-dollar cash prize.

In promotion for the new season, show co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila gave an interview with TODAY on June 1, 2025, testing the surprises and changes that were in store for the fans.

According to Matt, the Ninja Warrior franchise is reaching the next level this year, with exciting developments such as its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics and a revamped finale featuring head-to-head racing.

"So that's really it. This is kind of a year where Ninja Warrior is coming to the next level. We've seen it with the fact we're going to be in the 2028 Olympics as part of the modern pentathlon," he shared.

American Ninja Warrior hosts talk about the incoming evolution of the show

During American Ninja Warrior co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila's interview with TODAY, one of the interviewers highlighted the show's long history, noting how reaching the season 17 mark was a big accomplishment.

Considering that the interviewer asked the two co-hosts about the surprises that could excite the fans.

In response, Matt noted that 2025 marks a pivotal year for the show, as they are raising the bar and entering even more promising territory. He revealed that season 17 will feature a revamped finale format, with all finals conducted as head-to-head races.

"One of the things Ninja has always gotten right is we've listened to the athletes. What we see with the athletes is, year-round, these athletes are training. There are multiple leagues going on. All of it revolves around racing. So, for the first time, we're shooting the entire season in Vegas, and all of the finals are head-to-head racing," he said.

The American Ninja Warrior host also highlighted that the franchise will participate in the upcoming 2028 Olympics as part of the modern pentathlon.

Meanwhile, Matt's co-host Akbar chimed in to talk about the impact the show had in the real world. He shared that when he recently got a clearance to visit the Navy SEALs headquarters in California, he was shocked to find an American Ninja Warrior course as part of their training facility.

This completely "blew" him away and made him realize how the show had evolved and incorporated in such a fashion over the years.

"The competition, the heat, the feelings. I'll tell you what is surprising. Recently, I had a chance to go down to the Navy SEALs headquarters in California, and I'm going through it, getting this tour. Boom, right in front of me, they pop up this American Ninja Warrior course as part of their training facility," he shared.

The American Ninja Warrior host continued:

"It blew my mind. I'm like, the show has evolved. You are talking about the Olympics, Navy SEALs training, our top, our elite. Now, we have this head-to-head racing."

In an interview with NBC Insider, published on May 8, 2025, Akbar teased that fans could expect "a lot of high-impact action" now that the head-to-head races are returning.

The host emphasized that season 17 would present a mixture of introducing new concepts while also welcoming back some of the older courses, like Cannonball Alley, which was last seen in season 11.

American Ninja Warrior season 17 will premiere new episodes every Monday on NBC.

