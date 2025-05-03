"It's got a special quality to it" — The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan opens up on the show’s enduring relevance

The Amazing Race premiered its season 37 on March 5 on CBS. The reality competition show returned with a new batch of teams to compete in a race around the world in the hopes of winning the grand prize of $1,000,000.

Ad

Longtime host Phil Keoghan returned to lead the adventure and recently reflected on the show's continued relevance. In a March 13 interview with Collider, Keoghan described the series as "unique," emphasizing that it occupies a lane of its own in the reality TV landscape.

The Amazing Race host noted that the competition show had a special quality to it and continues to reflect and resonate with the interests, values, and trends of today's modern society, even years after its premiere.

Ad

Trending

"It's unique. It really is unique.... there's nothing else on that list that is like Amazing Race, so even with the top shows that are out there, it has its own lane. It's got a special quality to it that as resonated and is still part of the Zeitgeist," he said.

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan comments on the cultural importance of the show

Ad

It's been over 24 years since the premiere of The Amazing Race, and the reality competition show is still relevant and enjoyed by viewers all over the world.

In his interview with Collider, host Phil Keoghan highlighted the uniqueness of The Amazing Race and emphasized its relevance in today's world. He believes that the world has gotten a lot smaller since the premiere of the show, as people are more connected right now.

Ad

Now that the world is more connected and closer, Phil shared that people are seeing more of the world in content and in their travels. He noted that more people are traveling than ever before, so to him, The Amazing Race has become even more relevant now than it was when it started.

Later in the interview, the host highlighted how the show celebrates cultural diversity around the world and asked Phil why showcasing it has been such an important aspect of the series.

Ad

Ad

In response, the CBS show host noted that, considering the current state of the world, he believes people need shows like The Amazing Race that show more of what connects people and showcase their similarities and differences.

"I think we've prided ourselves from day one and always having a diverse cast. Not worrying about who voted for who or who, or who worships who, but more about what do we all have in common and that is, of course, the wonderful human spirit that we've all been given," Phil said.

Ad

The Amazing Race host continued:

"And in a life to be able to explore it's inherently part of our make up to want to explore and to share and to connect, and so our show is really about focusing on that, and that doesn't mean there are dramas on our show, but those dramas are healthy, competitive dramas rather than all-out divisiveness."

Ad

Phil further emphasized that when the contestants line up for a challenge, it doesn't matter who they worship, love, or vote for; the environment is more focused on what they all share in common, which he believes is the "human spirit."

When asked about his dream destination, Phil revealed that visiting Antarctica has been on his bucket list for almost 40 years. He shared that throughout his career, he’s had three opportunities to travel there for work, but each trip was unfortunately canceled. Recently, he signed on to a new project and expressed hope that his dream might finally come true.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiere every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More