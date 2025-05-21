"Crazy shenanigans": Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey shares chefs’ pressure-filled strategies

The latest season of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out brings intense competition combined with unexpected twists. Host Brian Malarkey explained what viewers can expect during his May 13, 2025, interview on Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, where he highlighted the unpredictable challenges faced by the contestants. When asked about what’s new this season, Malarkey stated,

"So there's all kinds of crazy shenanigans in this show."

He further explained that the chefs begin with a bank of $25,000 each and must decide how to spend that money on advantages or sabotage. The pressure lies not only in cooking but also in strategic choices, as only the winner takes home their remaining money.

Brian Malarkey reveals behind-the-scenes tactics from Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

Strategic spending and sabotage decisions

A core element of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out is the financial strategy behind spending and saving. Each chef starts with $25,000, which they can use to buy advantages or sabotage opponents. Malarkey described this dynamic by saying:

"I give them the opportunity to spend money for advantages or to actually sabotage the other chefs."

The contestants are faced with the dilemma of whether to hold onto their money or spend it to improve their chances of winning. The tension arises because only the winner receives the remaining funds in their bank account. Malarkey pointed out the transformation in the chefs' behavior that this causes, stating:

"You're gonna see how the nicest people turn evil in these circumstances, because they're trying to sabotage and trying to win that money."

This reveals that financial decisions directly affect relationships and gameplay dynamics on this show. The contestants must balance monetary management with competitive tactics to advance through the rounds.

Rapid ingredient selection and creative problem-solving

One of the challenges faced by the chefs involves only a one-minute shopping spree to gather ingredients from a restricted pantry. This test measures the chefs’ ability to think quickly and adapt.

"With only one minute to gather ingredients... that really highlights a chef's ability to think fast and then be innovative with whatever they've got," the interviewer said to Malarkey.

The limitation on time and ingredient availability forces chefs to improvise under pressure. The pantry may contain limited or unusual items, adding complexity. Malarkey further explained:

"Sometimes that grocery store can have only frozen ingredients, or there's no fresh ingredients... So you run into the pantry with your massive one minute of time, but yet you still don't know the obstacles that are in the pantry."

Contestants must navigate these constraints creatively to succeed. The unpredictability of ingredient options presents a significant obstacle, requiring quick decisions that could affect the entire cooking process. Malarkey also reflected on the practical aspect of this challenge for the viewers, noting,

"Like you might go 'Oh the next time I'm camping and I only have a blowtorch what would I do?'"

He connected the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out’s unusual scenarios to real-world problem-solving skills, emphasizing the challenge’s focus on innovation.

Psychological dynamics and contestant behavior

Beyond cooking and spending, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out reveals shifting psychological dynamics among the chefs. Malarkey mentioned profiling contestants at the start and observing their changes, as he said:

"I kind of profile them and go 'Oh, you know, you look like the nicest person ever'... and then through these crazy obstacles and these games that I put them through, you see their evil side."

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out presents a constant internal conflict for contestants.

"I think there's a constant battle between the good and the bad in each one of these chefs," the host remarked.

This tension emerges as chefs decide whether to sabotage opponents or focus solely on their performance. These interactions contribute to the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Premiered on May 13, 2025, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out can be streamed anytime on Max and Discovery+.

