"Create a behemoth economy": Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares how merging the US and Canada economies could rival China

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared a video on his Instagram page advocating for the creation of a combined economic union between the US and Canada. He proposed that merging the two economies could create a formidable "behemoth economy" that could rival China's growing economic power.

"What I think the future against the Chinese economy is to create a behemoth economy with the power that Canada has in all the natural resources and the giant large mega US economy," O'Leary stated

The Shark Tank investor emphasized his belief that a larger, unified economic entity could strengthen the North American region and elevate its global standing.

In his latest post, O'Leary pointed to the necessity for a dramatic change in the economic strategy of North America. He emphasized the notion of leveraging the strengths of both the U.S. and Canada to develop a single economy that is capable of competing against international rivals, notably China.

Kevin O'Leary supports removing economic barriers, such as tariffs, and increasing cooperation between the two countries. He said that he would "negotiate the deal with Canada," noting that he would do it since he believes in a "giant economic union."

According to O'Leary, a partnership between Canada and the US could be mutually beneficial without compromising sovereignty. He suggested the creation of a shared currency, a common passport system, and the removal of tariffs. This would allow the two countries to form a stronger, unified economic front.

His vision aligns with the integration efforts seen in Europe but on a much larger scale.

"You don’t have to sell sovereignty, but you have to do something like they did in Europe and create a uni passport and a common currency and no tariffs whatsoever," the Shark Tank investor said.

In his analysis, the investor also considered the wider global economic scene, specifically the emergence of China as a major economic force. He emphasized that the integration of the two economies could make North America a stronger player on the global stage.

With US' economic strength and Canada's natural resources, O'Leary envisions the possibility of tremendous growth.

"Let the economy roar. And let the world know we mean business," he wrote on his post.

Alberta's Economic Outlook and Its Role in Canada’s Future

In another Instagram post on May 3, 2025, the Shark Tank investor addressed the situation in Alberta. The province plays a critical role in Canada's economic structure due to its wealth of natural resources. Alberta’s current economic challenges, including rising carbon taxes, have become a source of concern for O'Leary.

He said that the province is experiencing political unrest and economic hardship. The Shark added that with "a minority government, a carbon tax out of the gate, the province that builds most of Canada's wealth is discussing sovereignty."

The province's increasing demand for greater autonomy can pose a problem to national cohesion. He noted that an increasing number of Albertans share a perception of the unequal concentration of wealth nationwide.

"They create most of the wealth in Canada and distributed to other provinces that don’t have it and they’re a little p*ssed off," O'Leary said.

