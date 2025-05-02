Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out: Release date, judges, and more explored

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out is Food Network’s new cooking competition and a spin-off of Cutthroat Kitchen. Chefs must outsmart rivals and handle sabotage, not just cook well. Hosted by chef Brian Malarkey, the show challenges four chefs with tasks that test their skill, strategy, and creativity under pressure.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out will premiere on Tuesday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET and marks the Food Network launch of the nine-episode series, which can be streamed on Max and Discovery+ the following day.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out timings for release in different regions

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9:00 PM May 13, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM May 13, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM May 13, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM May 14, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM May 14, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM May 14, 2025

Watch things get competitive in the trailer here

Brian puts up the challenge, serves the sabotages, and auctions out advantages in the opening round of every episode. Each chef will get a $25,000 starting bank, which they can use for either sabotaging their competitors or gaining benefits for themselves. The final chef to remain takes the remaining funds from their bank account and leaves.

Before beginning their challenges, chefs have just one minute to gather items. After Round 1, one chef is sent home, and the winner receives an extra $1,000. The three chefs who are left will bid on sabotage to give to their rivals in the second round.

The chefs must be resourceful and strategic to overcome challenges and surpass the competition. The winner of the game and the leftover funds is the player who serves the best meal in the last round.

The contestant run to get their hands on resources (Image via Instagram/@brianmalarkey)

Meet the Judges

One judge will select the winner of each round in each episode, tasting and assessing the food before they are aware of the difficulties and sabotage faced. Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira, and Jet Tila are among the judges who will be competing throughout the season.

From an early age, Maneet Chauhan developed a deep love for food and cooking. In addition to competing, hosting, and judging on the Food Network, Maneet has won the Tournament of Champions twice.

One of the most well-known chefs in New York and a judge on Chopped, Scott Conant, produces unusual and heartfelt cuisine. He will be joining the judges' panel as well.

As the Executive Chef at Butter in New York City, Alex Guarnaschelli is a frequent Iron Chef and Chopped judge. After winning season six of Food Network Star, Aarti Sequeira has become a staple on the network thanks to her distinctive signature cuisine, which combines American classics with an Indian flair.

Jet Tila is a chef, entrepreneur, and Food Network star. He’s known for his TV work, including being the floor reporter on Iron Chef America and hosting Ready Jet Cook.

This season promises fun and chaos, with chefs cooking full meals using tools like a popcorn maker and a hot dog roller. It’s all about creativity and luck—only one chef will win whatever cash is left in their bank.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out premieres on Food Network on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Max and Discovery+.

