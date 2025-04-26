Maneet Chauhan’s two wins have me convinced Tournament of Champions rewards true versatility

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions is a Food Network series where top chefs compete head-to-head under the pressure of the Randomizer and blind judging. Since the show’s beginning in 2020, it has been known for creating unexpected moments and tough battles. Among all the chefs who have competed, Maneet Chauhan stands out for her historic achievement — winning the competition twice.

Chauhan won Tournament of Champions season 2 in 2021 and again in Season 5 in 2024. Her ability to adapt to different ingredients, styles, and time constraints helped her claim the title both times. In season 2, she defeated Brooke Williamson, and in Season 5, she bested Britt Rescigno in the finale.

In season 6, which concluded on April 20, 2025, Maneet returned not as a competitor but as a judge. She joined Brooke Williamson and Mei Lin on the judging panel, bringing her first-hand competition experience to the other side of the table.

In my opinion, Maneet’s success across multiple seasons highlights how Tournament of Champions is designed to reward chefs whose skills and adaptability matter the most. No matter how experienced or well-known a chef might be, the Randomizer creates challenges where quick thinking, technique, and smart decisions are what truly lead to victory.

Maneet Chauhan’s historic wins in Tournament of Champions

Maneet Chauhan first made her mark on Tournament of Champions in season 2. She faced Brooke Williamson in the final round.The Randomizer presented them with langoustine, fresh wasabi, liquid nitrogen, and a requirement to use the langoustine in three different ways.Chauhan prepared a langoustine bisque, a ceviche, and a blini.

Despite a slight issue with the blini, her dishes impressed the judges, leading to a narrow victory with a score of 93 to 90. In an exclusive interview with Mashed in February 2023, she discussed what makes ToC different from other cooking competitions.

"Because I think that with the rest of the competitions, there is a method to the madness, right? "Tournament of Champions", there is no method to the madness. This is not one of those tests that you cram overnight and you'll pass the next day. It's not going to happen," she shared.

In season 5, Chauhan returned and made another deep run. She reached the finale and faced Britt Rescigno. The Randomizer challenge gave Chauhan side of goat, cacao pods, a heating mixer, and wild cards requiring spicy and layered elements. She made a gushtaba meatball and a sloppy joe.

With tied scores in taste and presentation, she won 90–89 by scoring higher in the Randomizer category. After this tough battle, Maneet secured her second belt, becoming the first chef in the show’s history to win the competition twice. After her second win, she spoke to Food Network Press Release about how she felt about the achievement,

“It’s one of those moments when you have to pinch yourself and realize the triumph!” Maneet shared.

In both these cases, the battles were extremely close, yet Maneet managed to stand out by staying focused and adapting to the Randomizer’s challenges. That is why I believe Tournament of Champions rewards true versatility over anything else.

From competitor to judge: Maneet’s full-circle journey

In season 6, Maneet Chauhan returned to Tournament of Champions as a judge. Having competed for several years and winning twice, she brought a unique perspective to the judging table. She joined Brooke Williamson and Mei Lin, two other past champions, to help evaluate dishes created under the Randomizer’s challenges.

In an article published by AP News in February 2025, Maneet Chauhan spoke about how women have dominated the competition in Tournament of Champions,

"For the longest time, as women chefs, we’ve been trying to say, ‘Judge us on our food, not on who we are.’ And that’s exactly what’s happening on this show," she shared.

Beyond her restaurant and TV work, she has stayed active in community support efforts. After winning season 5, she donated part of her winnings to help Nashville restaurants impacted by the pandemic and supported her friend's restaurant as part of the "Brown in the South" series.

Maneet also works with organizations like CRY (Child Rights and You) and P.A.V.E. (Partnerships for Action, Voices for Empowerment). In 2023, she released a book titled Flavors of the World: A Culinary Journey: Exploring Global Cuisine Through Taste and Tradition, continuing to share her love for food and global flavors.

Maneet Chauhan’s achievements inside and outside Tournament of Champions show that true versatility, skill, and dedication continue to define her career.

Tournament of Champions episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

