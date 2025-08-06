Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Brian Malarky gives tips for living in the moment

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out concluded on July 8, 2025. Adam Pawlak won the season under judges Brian Malarkey, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, and Jet Tila. After the season concluded, fans were curious to know what the judges and the cast were up to.

Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey hosts his own podcast, frequently discussing human psychology and society. In a recent episode, a clip of which was posted on Brian's official Instagram page on July 22, he talked about finding one's heaven in everyday life.

The podcast episode was titled, Did I Really Choose My Parents? and saw the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge and his co-host, Harley, addressing topics such as spirituality in daily life, the advantages of being spiritual, the theory that one chooses their parents, and how Harley thought being open to everything could open up their intuition.

What Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Brian Malarkey said about living in the moment

At the start of the clip, Brian Malarky said that heaven and hell were both on this Earth. He added that every day could have heaven in it or every day could have hell in it. He said that people thought of getting through life to enter the "pearly gates" of heaven. But in his religion and his own spirituality, heaven was here today, it was going to be there tomorrow, and it was going to be there next week as well.

"It's so much fun if you get to experience all of these big emotions and stuff daily and in your life, instead of just hoping that the end of the rainbow is that pot of gold," he added.

In the podcast episode, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge further stated that if he saw something beautiful and appreciated it, then that would be his heaven. And if he took in "horrible things," then that was his hell. His podcast co-host, Harley, stated that believing in such spirituality also helped people cope with concepts like death.

She shared that her mom passed away, but because she was spiritual, she found solace in the fact that she was watching over her. She added that she was a naturally anxious person, but being spiritual and feeling connected to the different things in the world took away her anxiety.

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge agreed, saying that when he looked at his children or his parents, he felt like they were in his life for a reason. Brian also added that sometimes it was necessary to let people go, even when they were blood-related, if they brought in more negatives than the positives.

Harley agreed and stated that having boundaries was an essential part of being human. They didn't have to accept everything and be okay with everything. She said it was crucial to keep people away to protect themselves.

Harley and Brian also discussed how they believed that everyone they knew was destined to be in their lives. Brian said that he thought everyone he knew, including people he met at the gas station for a brief moment, was there to teach him something. Harley agreed and added that she believed that everyone in their life indeed served a purpose.

For more updates on Brian Malarkey, fans of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out can follow the star on @brianmalarkey.

