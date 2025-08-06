Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out lead Brian Malarkey and his partner discuss aging and the importance of weightlifting

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey recently opened up about his fitness regimen and the extra measures he took to manage his health as a 52-year-old man. In the August 5, 2025, episode of his podcast, The Harley and Malarkey Podcast, Brian revealed that he ran and practiced yoga, even if not in a routine manner. However, his partner, Danielle Harley, believed it was not enough.According to her, people should start training to build their muscle mass as they age. That way, their bodies would not only regulate their insulin but also stay younger. Brian, who had last lifted weights as a teenager, struggled to adapt to strength training. However, as he practiced, he started to notice its effects on his body.Consequently, he encouraged viewers to start a &quot;gym routine&quot; regardless of their age. The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host credited his partner for introducing him to strength training, which Brian noted helped him build muscle mass and become stronger. Danielle went on to list the benefits of bulking up, stating that it protects people from injuries, diseases, and more.Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Brian Malarkey says he learned to appreciate life after he started to take care of his body View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrian started the episode by revealing that he had not lifted weights for several years. However, he engaged in some physical activity by doing yoga and running. Before Danielle introduced him to strength training, he believed he could &quot;live forever&quot; if he continued his old routine, but Danielle argued otherwise.&quot;As you get older, I think, starting at, like, age 35, you start to lose your muscle mass, your kind of natural muscle mass pretty rapidly. Some people are more genetically blessed than others and have an easier time keeping on muscle. Others don't,&quot; she said.Consequently, she urged Brian to lift weights so he could manage his insulin levels and burn fat. While reflecting on his opinion of weightlifting, Brian said that he feared he would look excessively muscular, an appearance he disliked. As a result, he felt apprehensive about bulking up and always wanted to look &quot;lean&quot; and &quot;mean.&quot;Brian and Danielle (Image via Instagram/@_harleyd_)However, after three sessions of weight training, Brian realized that his body had started to build resistance, allowing him to move in ways he could not before. The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host further shared that he now had his own gym at home so he could train routinely.&quot;Hey, you're never too old to start a gym routine,&quot; he said to viewers.Shortly after, Danielle noted that having a healthy muscle mass could prevent one from injuring oneself, aside from fighting diseases like Alzheimer's, dementia, and diabetes.For Brian, having a new gym routine and taking care of his body meant more than just fitness. After years of nicotine and alcohol addiction, weightlifting helped him appreciate life and enjoy his sobriety more actively.&quot;This is the next raise here. It's just like I'm not defeated by life. I'm not just dealing with life with like alcohol and you know, caffeine, and just, like, my addictions. I'm, like, 'Okay, I've got a hold of life now. Well, now I'm appreciating life, right?'&quot; the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star explained.Consequently, Brian added that the muscles not only helped him physically, but they also improved his mental health, teaching him how to &quot;calm down in the eye of the storm.&quot;Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey (Image via Getty)However, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out frontman stated that adapting his body to strength training was not easy. He believed it was one of the hardest things he had ever done. Things changed with time, and Brian started to notice his &quot;growth,&quot; which made him appreciate the routine.He also noted that whenever he felt demotivated and did not want to train, he used the frustration to push himself even further by including more sets in his routine.&quot;What a great place to dump your mental garbage and release it, and then feel good. So, I think there's a huge upside to it,&quot; he added.Danielle echoed his comments, explaining that maintaining a healthy routine and staying agile are important ways to improve quality of life, especially among older people. In the concluding segment of the podcast, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host urged viewers to start getting enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and have a gym routine.Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.