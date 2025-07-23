  • home icon
  Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out's Jet Tila gives a mixed review of Julia Chebotar's elevated entrée

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out's Jet Tila gives a mixed review of Julia Chebotar's elevated entrée

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 23, 2025 17:43 GMT
Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations - Source: Getty
Jet Tila from Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (Image via Getty)

On July 8, 2025, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out released its ninth episode, titled Sabotage at Sea. In the segment, chef Julia Chetobar battled it out against chefs Lana Lagomarsini and Kelvin Fernandez to create an elevated entrée for the Captain's table of a luxury cruise. She had prepared a sweet potato roastie and lox with coconut and pea sauce.

When the expert for the episode, Tournament of Champions fame Jet Tila, tasted the preparation, he gave a mixed review. While he appreciated the overall taste of the smoked salmon, he could not say the same about the rice or the placement of the coconut and pea sauce. He believed that had the sauce been on the salmon, it would have saved the potatoes from tasting dry.

Judging from the remarks, Julia realized that the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out expert was not fond of the execution of her dish. Although he liked the taste, the cohesiveness of the plate disappointed him. As a result, Julia was not declared the winner of the challenge.

More details on Julia's final dish on Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

After chef Britt Rescigno was eliminated in the first round of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Julia, Kelvin, and Lana advanced to the showdown, where each was tasked with preparing an elevated entrée of their choice for a yacht Captain's table. Julia entered the last leg of the contest with $19,000 in her account.

With 45 minutes to cook, the contestants were given a minute to shop for their ingredients. Keeping up with the theme of the challenge, Julia grabbed lobster, whole shrimp, sweet potatoes, and leeks. While speaking to the cameras, she stated:

"I have a whole plan in my head."

She added that she felt confident and satisfied with everything she took from the pantry. However, her happiness was short-lived as host Brian Malarkey announced that for the upcoming auction, the contestants could pillage the protein of one of their opponents and "toss it overboard," replacing it with smoked salmon, canned chicken, or pork lunchmeat.

Julia and Kelvin went back and forth bidding to save their fresh ingredients. However, Julia lost to Kelvin after he spent $4000 in the auction. He took away Julia's lobster and shrimp, saying they sounded "more luxurious."

"I really want to cook my lobster and shrimp. I had this whole vision, but I know there's gonna be another auction, and I wanna be ready, and I don't want to be tapped out of all of my money," Julia told the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out cameras.
Having lost her fresh protein, Julia was compelled to choose from the options offered by Brian. She decided to go with the lox, adding that she had her target set on Kelvin.

With a change of ingredients, Julia had to rethink her dish. Consequently, she decided to prepare a roastie because it paired well with smoked salmon. Although she had sweet potato, she did not have any eggs or flour. Even then, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star was determined to make it work. However, without a binding agent, the roasties fell apart.

As a result, she fried them again and plated the rest of her components as layers on top. To elevate her plate of food from a "boring fried potato" dish, she prepared a sauce with blanched peas, coconut milk, lemon juice, and spices. While tasting her dish, Jet pointed out that the roastie had "exploded." He added that it looked like "roastie rice" or sweet potato rice.

Even though he liked the dish's overall taste, he felt unsure about the placement of the components. As a result, Julia failed to emerge victorious.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.

Raina Saha

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

