  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • “No problems, only solutions” — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out’s Kelvin Fernandez bags $8,250 after mid-cook chaos and captain’s table win

“No problems, only solutions” — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out’s Kelvin Fernandez bags $8,250 after mid-cook chaos and captain’s table win

By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:23 GMT
Have Your Cake And Eat It Too: Plenity&reg; Creates Edible Dessert Billboard To Challenge Overly Restrictive Dieting Assumptions - Source: Getty
Kelvin Fernandez attends Have Your Cake And Eat It Too: Plenity (Image via Getty)

On July 8, 2025, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out aired its finale episode, titled Sabotage at Sea, where Chef Kelvin Fernandez emerged as the winner. Fernandez claimed victory after navigating through layered sabotages, mid-round kitchen swaps, and intense bidding wars. His path to victory was anything but smooth, but his approach stayed consistent.

Ad
“It was one of the hardest things I've ever done. But no problems, only solutions. I came and I conquered Cutthroat Kitchen,” Kelvin stated after his win of $8,250.

Kelvin Fernandez secures victory on Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

Italian round pushes Kelvin to the edge

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out's first challenge required the chefs, Kelvin, Lana, Brit, and Julia, to prepare a refined Italian dish using only one cooking vessel and a fully unlabeled pantry. Jet Tila, serving as guest judge, commended Lana’s risotto for capturing the essence of Italy and highlighted that her dish "really sank."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

She earned a $1,000 bank bonus for her top performance, while Brit was eliminated after presenting ramen bolognese. Jet explained,

“The ramen noodles just took me straight to my childhood, which was not in Italy.”

He also added that it was the “least Italian” among the entries. This left Kelvin, Julia, and Lana to continue, with Kelvin barely advancing.

“I barely made it to round two. I just want to cook with equipment,” he admitted.
Ad

Kelvin spends big to stay afloat

In the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out final round, the chefs were challenged to create an elevated entrée suitable for the captain’s table of a luxury cruise. With $23,750 remaining in his bank, Kelvin opted to take control early. During the first auction, he spent $4,000 to steal Julia’s lobster and shrimp, declaring,

“I’m going to take the lobster and the shrimp ‘cause it sounds more luxurious.”
Ad
Ad

The second sabotage was introduced in Exile Kitchen aboard the S.S. Malarkey, a makeshift kitchen on a lifeboat with limited supplies. Kelvin bid $11,000 to exile Lana, explaining he wanted to give the "sabotage" to her just to even the playing field.

But in a later auction, Julia outbid him and forced Kelvin to switch stations with Lana, sending him to the same lifeboat setup. He questioned the outcome, expressing frustration over spending a large amount only to end up on the SS Malarkey. He emphasized the phrase "all that money."

Ad

Still, Kelvin adapted and shared during a quick pantry trip allowed late in the round, saying,

“I'm keeping the scallops because they cook fast. So, I grabbed butter, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese for my rice. No problems, only solutions. I got to get through it."

Final dishes and the winning plate

Ad

Working with what he had, Kelvin prepared a seared scallop with creamy crab rice and a lime brown butter sauce.

“I can't believe I have a dish that I'm proud of. Can I win Cutthroat Kitchen? I don't know,” he said after completing the challenge under limited conditions.

Jet evaluated the plate and highlighted the scallop as the standout component, noting that the brown butter sauce contributed a distinct smokiness to the dish. He added,

Ad
"There is enough crab in the rice that this makes this feel like a very luxury dish. Rice is cooked properly."

Host Brian Malarkey then confirmed the result, announcing Kelvin as the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out finale episode’s winner and stating he would take home "$8,250 cold cash."

Stream Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out anytime on HBO Max.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications