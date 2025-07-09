"It's not, you just go in there and do it" — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out chef Adam Pawlak comments on the alleged scripted nature of the show

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out season 1 premiered on Food Network on May 13, 2025. Each episode features four chefs with a starting balance of $25,000 each. The contestants can the use this amount for their advantage. The winner at the end of two rounds is allowed to keep their remaining money balance.

Ad

During an interview with FOX6 Milwaukee, published on June 30, 2025, contestant chef Adam Pawlak commented on the intense format of the show and stated that it isn't scripted as some people believe. He noted that the chefs aren't told what they will face in the challenge, and they just have to go in and compete.

"Because you just don't know what these things. People always ask all the time, like, is it staged? Is it scripted? And it's not, you just go in there and you do it," he said.

Ad

Trending

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out chef Adam Pawlak talks about the intense format and why he participates in cooking shows

Ad

Four contestant chefs compete in each Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out episode. All of them are given a starting bank balance of $25,000, which they can use to either sabotage their competitors by forcing them to use only certain things or buy advantages that would help their own performance in the challenge.

In his FOX6 interview, contestant Adam Pawlak shared that the participants don't have to spend their money if they feel like they're going to be good in that round. However, he added that if the chefs feel something is going to mess with them or their performance, they need to spend form their given balance.

Ad

Adam also mentioned that the sabotages are "crazier" than just being forced to use mustard in the challenge, for instance, contestants can either be restricted to using a microwave or even plastic cutlery.

"It's a little crazier than having to use mustard, I promise you. Maybe using a microwave or having to cook with the coffee pot or take all your knives away and you have to use plastic cutlery. It's pretty much how diabolical you could be. Like that guy was just cooking with with an iron on his scallops," he said.

Ad

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star agreed when the interviewer speculated that the show format can be "highly stressful" for the contestants. He noted that the chefs have to just go in and face whatever unexpected obstacles are thrown in their way.

Ad

Later in the interview, Adam was asked why he continues to do such cooking shows when he has already gained popularity through them. In response, he shared that he loves to compete in time-based cooking shows, which have him working under pressure. Additionally, he likes to meet new chefs and showcase his talents to a new group of people.

"I mean, this is just like a whole different world for me. And it's like for some chefs, they might not even have the chance to do a real competition. So I like that where there's a clock and there's a lot of pressure and stuff like that," he said.

Ad

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star continued:

"But it's also nice to meet these chefs and meet different hosts and be on there and be able to show your skills to everyone, not just locally for people that can't come to the restaurant or can't have me cook in their house or something. It's nice that they can see what I can do. "

Ad

Adam added that he plans to continue doing as many shows as he can, sharing that he aims to do at least one every year, and has successfully done so for the past five years.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out season 1 episodes premire every Tuesday on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More