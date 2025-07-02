Who is the host of the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out? Details explored

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out returned to Food Network with a new season on June 24, 2025, bringing back its unique mix of sabotage and strategy. The cooking competition show, originally hosted by Alton Brown from 2013 to 2017, is now led by Brian Malarkey, a San Diego-based chef and restaurateur.

In each episode, four chefs begin with $25,000 and must cook through two sabotage-heavy rounds. The twist is that they can use their money to buy advantages for themselves or obstacles for their opponents.

Malarkey, who previously competed on the original version, takes over hosting duties with a style that’s more interactive and focused on engaging directly with the audience. His journey to the host role began during his time on Tournament of Champions.

“I walked in and I felt it — this is my show and I’m going to get it,” he said.

After years of trying out for other hosting gigs, the Cutthroat Kitchen reboot became his first major hosting role. Fans have since seen his experience, energy, and direct interaction bring a fresh approach to the show.

Brian Malarkey brings experience and energy to Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

Brian Malarkey has worn many hats—chef, restaurateur, TV competitor, and now, host. Known for co-owning restaurants like Herb & Wood and Animae, Malarkey also competed on Top Chef and Tournament of Champions. He called former host Alton Brown “a legend” and said Brown brought a serious tone, but he wants to bring a different feel.

“I want to make it so much fun. It doesn’t have to be over-the-top serious. Alton was very serious. I’m not ever serious,” Malarkey said.

In Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Malarkey doesn’t just run the show—he also addresses the camera directly to share thoughts on sabotages, cooking techniques, and what contestants could have done better.

“There’s a blend of entertainment and education... you’ll see me talking to the camera a lot... you get my personal opinions on what’s a great purchase,” he told Food Network.

Malarkey said he’s excited about the reboot because it combines his love for food and performance. The format stays largely the same—chefs cook in two rounds, bid on sabotages, and try to survive with as much money as possible. His new hosting role is the result of years of effort, including pilots that didn’t move forward.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out features new twists with the same format

While the core concept remains, the reboot brings a few updates. Malarkey explained that the show is “less corny” and the sabotages feel more realistic. He said, “I just figured I’ll have so much fun messing around with the chefs.” In a recent episode, he introduced a surprise auction where he offered up his own cookware to the highest bidder.

The competitive nature of the show continues, with chefs like Quentin Garcia and Leslie Raney Garetto facing off in sabotage-heavy tasks. Each starts with $25,000 and tries to protect their money while outlasting their opponents in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. The winner of the final round takes home whatever is left.

Malarkey’s experience lets him create tasks that feel more grounded in real kitchen challenges. Instead of just comedy, the show now mixes sabotage with smart cooking. The judges—different guest chefs each episode—taste the dishes blind, without knowing who faced what sabotage. This keeps the focus on skill and adaptability.

The season was filmed in Knoxville, Tennessee, and kept under wraps until shortly before its premiere.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out airs every Tuesday through July on Food Network, with episodes streaming the next day on Max and Discovery+.

