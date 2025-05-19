24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 6 and 7 recap: The top 8 test their teamwork while Carlos Anthony comes out as the guest judge

Fans of food-related reality shows rejoiced when Food Network announced 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 on Sunday, April 27, 2025. On May 18, 2025, episodes 6 and 7 were released. The show is shot in real time and hosted by chefs Esther Choi and Michael Symon. In it, a group of 24 chefs gather to compete in 24 challenges over the course of 24 hours.

The reality show is designed to test the skills and creativity of the renowned chefs. In 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, only one competitor will survive and win the coveted prize of $75,000. In the previous five episodes, 16 contestants were eliminated by the time the fifth shift concluded. The five-week season’s two-hour episodes will conclude with the finale on Sunday, May 25 at 8 pm ET.

In the latest 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes, the remaining 8 chefs focus on "teamwork" and "risk-taking." The two episodes also saw Carlos Anthony, Brian Malarkey, and Andrew Zimmern come out as guest judges. By the end, one more contestant departed from the show, leaving only seven hopefuls to compete for the final prize.

What happened in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 6 and 7?

In episode 6, titled Teamwork, hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi put the Top 8 cheftestants in teams to make a soup and sandwich dish as they had to deal with various curveballs thrown at them. The guest judges for the episode were then introduced, who were Food Network regular Carlos Anthony and Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey.

The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing contestants were divided into two teams. The first team was Bryan Voltaggio, Jonathon Sawyer, Kelsey Murphy, and Kathleen O'Brien-Price. The second team consisted of Nini Nguyen, Kevin Lee, Stephanie Izard, and Gabe Bertaccini. Since Bryan had the Golden Knife, he became the captain of his team, and chose Gabe as the captain of the other team.

Bryan's team made corn chowder with crab and Cuban sandwiches, while Gabe's team prepared Tom Kha soup and banh mi meatball sandwiches. The chefs faced several challenges, including choosing a style (sour, nutty, or smoky) and incorporating specific ingredients. Bryan's team performed well, and judges Carlos and Malarkey declared them the winners.

As the winning captain, Bryan kept the Golden Knife and decided the teams for the next challenge, a 2v2 competition. The teams were Steph and Nini versus Kevin and Gabe, and they had to make three hors d'oeuvres. The women's team ultimately won the challenge.

In episode 7, titled Risk Taking, Kevin and Gabe competed against each other to stay in the competition. Bryan also joined the challenge, and if he won, he would get $10,000 and a spot in the finale, while Kevin and Gabe would be eliminated. However, Kevin won the challenge, saving himself, while Bryan took second place. This meant Gabe would be eliminated from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

The competition continued with a final double elimination challenge, where the contestants had to make a fish dish in a limited time. The chefs could earn extra time by answering a trivia question correctly. Some chefs, like Sawyer and Steph, gained extra time, while others, like Kevin, lost time due to incorrect answers. Kevin made a crudo with raw fish due to his time constraint.

After judging, the top 5 chefs were announced, with Bryan's dish ranking the highest. Kevin Lee, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, and Kelsey Murphy were in the bottom three out from which the next two eliminated will be announced in the two-hour finale.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

