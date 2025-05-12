24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 4 and 5 recaps- The last 10 focus on artistry and adaptability

For the reality TV junkies, Food Network announced another reality show, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 on Sunday, April 27, 2025. On May 11, 2025, episodes 4 and 5 were released. Hosted by chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi and shot in real time, the series gathered a group of 24 for 24 challenges over the course of 24 hours.

The clock never stops as the skills and creativity of the renowned chefs are tested. By the end of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, only one competitor will survive and win the coveted prize of $75,000. In the previous three episodes, 14 contestants were eliminated by the time the third shift concluded. The five-week season’s two-hour episodes culminate in the finale on Sunday, May 25 at 8 pm ET.

In the latest 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes, the remaining 10 chefs focus on "artistry" and "adaptability." By the end, two more contestants departed from the show, leaving only eight hopefuls to compete for the prize.

What happened on episodes 4 and 5 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2?

In the fourth episode of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, hosts Esther Choi and Michael Symon gave the remaining 10 chefs their first challenge. The chefs were given only 10 minutes to turn their produce into a dish. They also revealed that the dishes would be judged only by their appearance and not by taste.

While all the remaining chefs did their best by emulating various artists of their choice, only one of them was able to take home the prize of $2,400. Elia Ambourad was declared the winner as she paid tribute to artist Frida Kahlo. On the other spectrum, Jonathon Sawyer was declared the losing chef. This meant that five minutes were cut for his next elimination challenge.

Next, in the elimination challenge, the contestants were assigned famous works of art to use as inspiration. It was two challenges in one, as each dish was given a score out of 50 for how well it paid homage to the painting. Another 50 was given as on how well it tasted. Elia was given the Golden Knife for winning the previous challenge, who then assigned each painting to each chef.

She chose Monet for herself and decided to assign the paintings at random to others. Despite the odds against him, Jonathon Sawyer ended up winning with a score of 90 out of 100. He became the new holder of the Golden Knife, even though he had five minutes cut out from his challenge. Kathleen O'Brien-Price and Damaris Phillips were given the lowest scores with 79 and 78, respectively.

Damaris was assigned Girl With the Pearl Earring, but she failed to impress the judges and was in turn eliminated from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. In the next episode, the 9 chefs had to turn breakroom snacks into desserts. The guest judge for the challenge was Brooke Williamson, and she chose Bryan Voltaggio as the winner.

Bryan got to choose three chefs to join him in the breakroom, and he chose Jonathon Sawyer, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, and Kelsey Murphy. In the final challenge, judges would rate the cheftestants based on their "lumberjack breakfasts."

Guest judge Brooke Williamson declared Gabe Bertaccini the winner, who also took home $2,400, while Elia Ambourad was eliminated from the competition.

