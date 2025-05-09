Who is 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Michael Symon? Instagram, background, and more explored

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing returned for its second season on April 27, 2025, hosted once again by chef Michael Symon alongside Esther Choi. Symon, a Cleveland native and Food Network veteran with over three decades in the culinary industry, brings deep experience as a restaurateur and former Iron Chef.

The Food Network competition features 24 chefs competing in 24 challenges over 24 straight hours, divided into eight demanding shifts. With a $75,000 prize on the line, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing tests each chef's creativity, endurance, and skill.

Guest judges and surprise twists heighten the pressure in what Symon has described as “a true look into a chef’s life.” 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, which became the highest-rated freshman series on Food Network in the past five years, continues to push the boundaries of televised culinary competition. Symon remains central to the experience, guiding the intense kitchen drama with his insights.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing: Michael Symon’s background, life, and career

Michael Symon was born on September 19, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in a Greek and Sicilian family, he developed a passion for cooking early. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Symon returned to Cleveland to begin his culinary career.

He gained recognition as the chef and owner of several acclaimed restaurants including Lola, Lolita, Roast, and B Spot, all part of Michael Symon Restaurants. His latest venture, Mabel’s BBQ, brings his version of Cleveland-style barbecue to the city.

Symon has built a national reputation through his work on television. He first appeared on the Food Network in 1998 with guest roles on Sara’s Secrets, Ready, Set, Cook, and Food Nation with Bobby Flay.

He later hosted over 100 episodes of The Melting Pot. In 2008, he won Season 1 of The Next Iron Chef, earning a permanent role on Iron Chef America. He went on to host Food Feuds, Cook Like an Iron Chef, and judged Season 3 of The Next Iron Chef. He was also a co-host on ABC’s The Chew from 2011 until its cancellation.

In recent years, Symon has continued to appear on television, including Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, which began airing in 2020. In an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show aired on March 26, 2025, Symon spoke about his personal life, revealing that he met his wife Liz in the restaurant industry in 1990.

“When we met, she was my boss,” he said. The couple married on November 1, 1998. Reflecting on their 35-year relationship, Symon stated,

“Marriage isn’t easy. We’ve had tough times like everybody. Most of the time it’s great.”

His passion for barbecue led him to open Mabel’s BBQ on Cleveland’s East Fourth Street. In a 2024 interview with Cleveland media, Symon explained,

“Cleveland should have its own style, and we are going to do our best to develop a style unique to Cleveland.”

The restaurant, named after his late bull mastiff, reflects Symon’s desire to bring something different to the local food scene. Rather than opening another B Spot, a proven concept, he took a risk with Mabel’s.

“Certainly there is a lot more risk to opening something like this than just putting a B Spot there,” he said. “But it excites me.”

Michael Symon’s role in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing and his presence on Instagram

Michael Symon plays a key role in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, guiding chefs through what he calls the most intense cooking competition on TV. Speaking to TV Insider in April 2025, he said,

“When I first heard about it, I was very excited because this is truly how a chef’s life is.”

He likened the format to his own experience opening restaurants with his wife, recalling,

“We kind of slept in the restaurant basically for three days leading into opening and it was probably an hour at a time.”

Symon highlighted the authenticity of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, noting it offers a genuine glimpse into a chef’s life. He shared that although casting was initially difficult, the response after season one was overwhelming—he received around 200 messages from chefs eager to join.

The show’s format has since drawn a mix of seasoned professionals and up-and-coming culinary talent, helping it stand out on Food Network. On social media, Symon actively promotes 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. On Instagram, he recently posted a teaser for the May 11, 2025 episode, writing,

“We’re getting down to the wire this week on #24in24!!! Tune in Sunday and prepare to be mind blown 🤯.”

He uses the platform to connect with fans, share cooking tips, and highlight milestones in his career. The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host also engages his audience with personal updates. On March 25, 2025, he announced the release of his new cookbook via Instagram, writing,

“Book is out!.. excited about this one!.. from our backyard to you!.. for all those wanting the recipes from Symon’s Dinners!.. plus a bunch of new ones!.. thanks @goodmorningamerica.”

Fans can follow Michael Symon on Instagram @chefsymon.

