"She has a lot of experience” – Tournament of Champions' Sara Bradley shares her take on facing Antonia Lofaso

The season 6 finale of Tournament of Champions aired on Sunday, April 20, 2025, on Food Network. The highly anticipated episode marked the end of the culinary competition’s sixth installment.

Ad

After a rigorous season, the championship battle came down to two women chefs: first-time competitor Sara Bradley and six-season veteran Antonia Lofaso. Bradley, in a confessional aired during the finale, acknowledged Lofaso’s long-standing presence in the competition, saying,

“Antonia has been doing this for six years. She has a lot of experience in this kitchen, and she’s the one seed.”

The episode concluded with Lofaso defeating Bradley by a final score of 88 to 82. This marked Lofaso’s first Tournament of Champions win after competing in every season since the show’s inception.

Ad

Trending

Tournament of Champions finale: Lofaso vs Bradley

Ad

In the finale episode of Tournament of Champions season 6, Antonia Lofaso and Sara Bradley were the last two contenders standing. Lofaso had earlier won a closely contested semifinal matchup against Britt Rescigno, while Bradley had secured a victory over Lee Anne Wong.

Before the final round began, Guy Fieri introduced Sara Bradley with a detailed list of her accomplishments. He said,

"After working in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and Chicago, she returned to her Kentucky hometown, where she turned an old freight depot into the freight house, restaurant, and bourbon bar."

Ad

He also highlighted her achievements: two-time Top Chef runner-up, Chopped All-American, Showdown Grand Champion, and the first-ever chef to earn the title of “Chopped Legend.” During her backstage interview, Bradley shared her thoughts on being in the finals. She said,

“I've been watching TOC since it started. You know, I've always felt like, I want to go on that show, but how do you get noticed enough to come on? You know, so I worked really hard to get here."

Ad

Ad

Bradley acknowledged how intense the moment felt. She said that once she steps into the competition, her nerves rise quickly. Her stomach tightens with stress, but she embraces it.

According to her, that pressure is what drives her. It pushes her to perform better because she truly doesn't want to lose. Meanwhile, Lafaso reflected on her journey, she said,

“This has been an emotional journey. This has been an exhausting journey. This has gone on for too many years. I was so close last year. This year, it is gonna be different. It has to be different. I came here with so much, like, adrenaline, anxiety, fear, because I did so well last year. I need to take it a step further. Like, I need to win this.”

Ad

Ad

In the final battle, the Tournament of Champions randomizer gave both chefs wagyu beef as the protein and huitlacoche as the produce. The equipment was a sausage stuffer, and the cooking style was “hot & cold.”

Two envelopes were drawn for the wild card category, revealing the words “spicy” and “sticky.” Lofaso drew “spicy” and Bradley drew “sticky.” A random draw determined that the hot portion had to be spicy and the cold portion sticky.

Ad

The final round was judged by a panel consisting of former Tournament of Champions winners Brooke Williamson, Mei Lin, and Maneet Chauhan. A secret fourth judge was also introduced for the finale—Martha Stewart. The final score was 88 to 82 in favor of Lofaso, granting her the championship belt after years of near misses.

Fans can stream the Tournament of Champions on Food Network Go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More