“Up for over 30 hours”— 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Michael Symon shares behind-the-scenes of the show

While season 2 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing would be making it to episodes 4 and 5 on May 11, fans of the show have been curious about the behind-the-scenes, especially because of the gruelling cooking schedule the contestants have to follow.

Michael Symon, the host of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, interviewed with TV Insider, published on April 25, ahead of the premiere of the show, where he shared details on the behind-the-scenes. He revealed that the schedule that seemed so tedious for the contestants, was even more tedious for himself and his co-host Esther Choi.

"For Esther and I, we’re basically up for over 30 hours because we have to get there before the chefs," he said.

According to the format of the show, 24 contestants are put through 24 tough challenges, which they have to finish within 24 exhausting hours. The chef to survive after 24 hours, doing well at the challenges, takes home the $75,000 prize money.

What 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Michael Symon said about the behind-the-scenes of the show

The interviewer asked Michael what it was like for him and his co-host, Esther Choi, behind the scenes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. Michael said that they had to be up for 30 hours, including the 24 hours of filming, because they had to be there before the chefs. He added that it was in real time, the clock didn't stop, so there was no real stopping.

"It’s not like any other TV show where you may shoot a segment, there is a stop down," he added.

He explained that unlike other TV shows where one got to stop between segments, 24 in 24: The Last Standing Chef was different because it was about the challenges that the contestants had to finish in 24 hours so they kept going. He shared that to shoot the whole thing, there were three camera crews that rotated every eight hours. Not just the camera crew but also the sound department, among others.

He then revealed that for Esther and him, it was over 30 hours of being awake. He said during the first season, some people in the production said that it was okay for them to take a break, but Michael thought that if the competitors were going through it, they needed to go through it also, so they stayed up with them.

What 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Michael Symon said about season 2

Revealing details on the season 2 of the show, Michael said that they had "incredible" chefs in the first season but in the second one, the chefs were "insanity." Another thing that happened was everyone in season 2 thought they had seen season 1 so they knew what was coming for them next.

They were wrong, because Michael admitted to changing things up.

"We mixed things up. We changed things up a bit for the competitions, just so they couldn’t walk in and go, 'Now I do this. Now I do this.' Predict what would happen. It made the show very unpredictable," he said.

He then shared what he liked the most about the show saying that the thing about such a show was that one could take the same lineup of chefs and make them go at it three times, and every time there would be a different winner.

New episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on FoodNetwork.

