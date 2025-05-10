"I've been watching Food Network since I was a kid" — Arturo Leighton on joining 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing returned to Food Network with its second season on April 27, 2025, introducing 24 chefs who would compete non-stop for 24 hours across eight episodes. Among them is Memphis chef Arturo Leighton, co-owner of Good Fortune Co. in Downtown Memphis.

In an exclusive interview with Commercial Appeal in April 2025, Leighton reflected on what it meant to join the intense competition.

"I've been watching Food Network since I was a kid, and to be standing next to some of the people I was watching on TV was crazy," he said.

Hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi, the show presents a series of timed culinary challenges focused on creativity, adaptability, speed, and endurance. This season, the prize money increased from $50,000 to $75,000. The chefs compete both individually and head-to-head during eight “shifts” — one per episode — each testing a different skill.

Leighton, who previously won an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games, is joined by notable chefs like Marc Murphy, Stephanie Izard, Bryan Voltaggio, and even Damaris Phillips — the same chef who once judged him.

Leigton shares about standing beside his culinary idols in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

Arturo Leighton’s entry into 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing marks a significant step in his growing culinary profile. As co-owner of Good Fortune Co., his participation places him alongside nationally recognised chefs in what Food Network describes as one of its most demanding formats.

“Chefs work long hours and after that, we usually party long hours, if we can,” Leighton told Commercial Appeal.

Arturo further added,

“It usually ends up being a 24-hour shift anyways, but it’s just less intense than anything on the show.”

The format of the show includes 24 challenges across a 24-hour period, broken into eight themed “shifts.” Each episode highlights one shift, with participants tested on a variety of culinary disciplines. Judges and hosts vary per challenge, including appearances by well-known chefs who assess based on technique, flavour, and innovation.

In season 2, Arturo finds himself competing against Damaris Phillips — the same chef who previously judged and awarded him a win on Guy’s Grocery Games. He’s also up against chefs like Star Maye, the 2023 Chopped winner, and other seasoned names in the culinary world.

With each challenge, the pressure builds, and every episode brings eliminations based on performance within that shift’s theme in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

How to watch and what’s at stake?

The winner of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing walks away with a $75,000 prize — a raise from last season’s $50,000. With this increase, stakes are higher for chefs like Arturo Leighton who aim to make a name beyond their regional markets.

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content at Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, described the show as a bold move. “‘24 in 24’ is a wild ride. We knew having a culinary competition play out over 24 hours in real time would be risky, but the experiment could not have gone better and delivered our newest hit.”

The competition features judges such as Marc Murphy, Bryan Voltaggio, and Stephanie Izard, who help evaluate contestants’ work across themes like artistry, resourcefulness, and technical ability.

Leighton joins the show after building local acclaim in Memphis, and his participation introduces a national audience to his culinary style.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes air every Sunday at 7 pm CST on Food Network and are also available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel.

