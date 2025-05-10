"Have to be blunt about it" — 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Esther Choi on the 'polite' way to tell someone they need mouthwash

Chef Esther Choi recently appeared as a host on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, which premiered on Food Network on April 27. She accompanied her co-host, Michael Symon, as they looked over the 24 new contestants taking on non-stop 24-hour culinary challenges.

During a pre-premiere interview with FoodSided, published on April 17, the conversation took a lighter turn when the interviewer brought up how certain dishes can leave behind pungent flavors that linger on one’s breath. They asked Esther whether she thought there was a polite way to hint that someone might need a quick breath refresh.

Esther responded candidly, saying there was really no “polite” way to address it. In her view, it was best to be straightforward and honest, noting that most people appreciate the truth.

"I think you just have to be blunt about it. Be like, 'Oh, you know, maybe you should rinse your mouth with Listerine, right?' Is there a polite way? I don’t think there is, but I think the most polite way is to just be honest. I think everyone would appreciate that," the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host said.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Esther Choi shares her views on Korean food

During her interview with FoodSided, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host Esther Choi also shared her opinion on Korean cuisine and how its flavors and unique dishes continue to be craved by so many.

Esther explained that what sets Korean food apart is its heavy use of fermented ingredients, which contribute to its depth and uniqueness. She stated that she did not think there was anything in the world that matched Korean food for its flavors, and that everything surrounding it came from tradition.

"In Korean, there’s this saying called hand taste which in Korean is translated to son-mat. Everything is made with your hands, which my grandma used to say it’s made with love. I feel like there’s this deep appreciation for that type of food in Korean culture, where everything is really deep in flavor," she added.

While the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host admitted that she could not fully explain the love for Korean food, she noted that Korean traditions like fermentation, which takes years to make, make the food so craveable and unique.

Building on the conversation, the interviewer then asked Esther if there were any easier options for home cooks who were looking to explore such traditional Korean recipes and flavors.

In response, Esther shared that she always tries to encourage people to cook Korean food at home, even though it seems intimidating.

The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing host noted that cooking Korean food at home should not be tough, and interested individuals could start by buying Korean ingredients, like kimchi, gochujang, or toasted sesame oil, and using them in their everyday cooking.

"I would say getting familiar with Korean flavors is the easiest way to incorporate them into your everyday cooking. Using kimchi in your pasta sauce or putting a dollop of gochujang in your marinade, things like that will get you really accustomed to the flavor profile. It will make you more confident in cooking different Korean dishes," she said.

Further in the interview, Esther was asked to share some good entry dishes for non-adventurous eaters to get them engaged with Korean cuisine.

She suggested Korean barbecue and explained how it offered an "interactive experience" about the culture. She said that that people should first try the barbecue and then make their way up to other types of Korean food.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes premiere every Sunday on Food Network.

