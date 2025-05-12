Who all won the challenges in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episode 4 and 5? Details explored

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes 4 and 5 were released on May 11, 2025, and featured tasks called "Artistry" and "Adaptability." For these tasks, contestants had to recreate famous works of art, with food. Elia Ambourad won this challenge, nailing the appearance of her dish in a challenge that didn't focus on the taste.

In the second challenge, the contestants had to create dishes inspired by famous paintings, ensuring that they tasted good as well in this round. Jonathan Sawyer scored the highest on this one and won.

The contestants were also tasked with making a dessert out of ice cream, and Bryan Voltaggio took the win.

In the final 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing challenge, five contestants competed to make a five-star entree out of breakfast ingredients like protein, eggs, and toast. Gabe Bertaccini was the final winner and took home the $2400 prize money.

Who won in the first challenge on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 4 and 5?

The first challenge on the episode was all about the appearance and the contestants had to create a dish that looked good, as it didn't focus on taste.

The contestants were given a free hand to use whichever ingredients they preferred because the taste wasn't going to be emphasized. For this, Esther Choi, the host, gave them 10 minutes to turn the produce into a beautiful plate.

Elia Ambourad won it as she made her dish shine in terms of appearance. She won $2400 for creating a plate inspired by a Frida Kahlo painting. At the same time, Jonathan Sawyer lost the challenge and was penalized five minutes for the next challenge.

For the next 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing challenge, each contestant was given a famous painting to draw inspiration from. In the challenge, though, the contestants had to focus on the taste as well as how the dish looked. For the same, out of the 100 points, they would be rated on, 50 points were for how well they emulated the painting in their dish, and the other 50 was for the taste.

Since Elia won the first 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing challenge, and was a Golden Knife holder, she assigned paintings to each of her fellow chefs. She chose the Monet for herself and assigned other paintings randomly, without sabotaging anyone.

Jonathan Sawyer, whose journey was made tougher by a loss, won the challenge and became the new Golden Knife holder. He scored a 90, surpassing everyone else.

In the next challenge, contestants were given ice cream and a few staples, but they had to get the other ingredients from the breakroom snack cart to create a dessert. Bryan Voltaggio won the challenge and earned a free pass to the next shift, so he didn't have to compete in the next elimination challenge and was safe.

He also became the new Golden Knife holder, so he had to choose two chefs to join him in the breakroom. He chose Jonathan Sawyer, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, and Kelsey Murphy because those three, according to him, were the weaker chefs. Saving them would mean one among the stronger chefs would go home, which ultimately would make the win easier for him.

In the last 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing challenge, which only featured 5 chefs, they had to shop for a "lumberjack breakfast." They had to get several proteins, eggs, potatoes, and toast, in under two minutes, and use these to create a five-star entree.

While they were cooking, Michael, the host, turned off the gas backstage, compelling them to adapt to the no-gas setting. Gabe Bertaccini won the challenge and took home $2400.

New episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

