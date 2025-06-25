"I'd rather eat overcooked eggs" — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Alex Guarnaschelli shares her Would You Rather choices

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Alex Guarnaschelli recently spoke about her food preferences while sharing her Would You Rather choices. In an Instagram post shared on Food Network's official Instagram handle (@foodnetwork) on June 23, 2025, Alex shed light on ingredients and combinations she would and would never eat.

Ad

When asked to choose one between eating overcooked eggs and overcooked steak, Alex chose the former, saying:

"I'd rather eat overcooked eggs. I can make my way through that, smile, butter some toast, eat some bacon, but overcooked steak, really overcooked, uh, you can play hockey with that."

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge then shared her thoughts on pineapple on pizza, eating fruits for 24 hours versus eating vegetables, making pasta by hand, and baking a cake without any machinery, among other topics.

Ad

Trending

Alex prioritized making logical choices over following food trends. She emphasized the importance of classic food combinations, confessing that she would likely never volunteer to eat certain items, such as pineapple on pizza or yogurt.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out expert Alex Guarnaschelli says she cannot live without cheese

Ad

The first question Alex was asked was if she would rather give up chocolate or cheese forever. The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out alum said the choice was "easy" for her because she would choose never to eat chocolate again. Alex explained that she could not live without the "275 cheese they make in France alone."

The following question touched on a popular food combination: pineapple on pizza. When asked if she would eat that or have ranch dressing on her pizza, Alex said that she would eat "anything" on pizza as long as "its name is not pineapple."

Ad

"So, I will take ranch, plus ceaser, plus balsamic, plus lemon and olive oil, and everything in between, and you can pour it all over my pizza, and keep your one sliver of pineapple," she added.

Alex then made a choice between overcooked eggs and overcooked steak, saying she could never eat the latter because it becomes extremely tough when cooked incorrectly.

Ad

Ad

The following question asked the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out expert if she would wait an hour to be seated at a restaurant or wait an hour for her food to be served. Alex stated that she preferred waiting an hour to be seated because during that time, she could "have a cocktail," talk to her friends, distract herself, or "nibble on the potato chips at the bar."

However, once seated, she refused to wait an hour for her food to be served. Alex opined that it would feel like a "lifetime."

Ad

When asked if she would rather make her own butter or yogurt, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge chose the former, saying:

"It's so delicious to make your own butter. Yogurt is like, I don't know, I don't think I, I mean, I've made it before, and I don't think I like it as much as when someone else does it. Butter, all day long."

Ad

Ad

Alex, as her answer to the subsequent question, chose making a cake without a mixer over making pasta without a machine. She explained that many cakes could be made just by "whisking, stirring, and getting it in the oven." However, the same could not be said about pasta. Alex stated that evenly rolling out the pasta and cutting it into different shapes was not possible without a machine.

The concluding question asked the Food Network star if she would rather eat only fruits or only vegetables for 24 hours. She chose fruits because they were "fun" and had a lot of variety in terms of taste.

Ad

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9/8c only on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More