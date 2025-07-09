"We play a lot of games" — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey gives a tour of the finale kitchen

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out season 1 concluded on July 8, 2025. However, before the finale aired, host Brian Malarkey walked through the set for the showdown, giving viewers a tour of the amenities available to the contestants and more. Food Network's official Instagram account posted a video on July 8, in which Brian was shown giving a detailed breakdown of the kitchen setup.

While talking about the cooking stations and the utensils provided to the finalists, Brian said:

"Let's see their little cooking stations right here. Not a lot of tools, but you know, we make up for it. We add things, we take away things, we play a lot of games."

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host added that he could throw any sabotage at the four remaining chefs to make the "crazy competition" more intense. He further explained that although all four finalists would start in the first round of the competition, only three could advance to the next round and compete for the cash prize and the winner's title.

The Food Network star then continued to explore the set for the finale, speaking about the appliances, the lounging area, the LED screen, the pantry, and more.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Brian Malarkey shows the cameras the briefcase with the cash prize

After showcasing the contestants' cooking stations, including pots, pans, blenders, and microwaves, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host guided the cameraman into the lounging area. Brian explained that the room was used by the participants when the judges deliberated on their dishes in the main kitchen.

"They [chefs] are back here and they can hear everything, and they can see us, but they can't interact with us. It's kind of fun, it's kind of stressful," he said.

Brian added that he was "glad" he did not have to "go back there" and wait in anticipation.

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host then showed the other side of the kitchen, which included plates, cast-iron pans, and more. He pointed out that they also kept different chemicals and elements in the kitchen if the chefs wanted to add "scientific" aspects to their dishes to highlight their creativity.

However, Brian noted that the "over the top" LED screen was the standout feature of the set.

"The LED screen changes, and if we're in the forest, we're in the forest. If we're in the ocean, we're in the ocean," he explained.

The Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star then guided the cameras into the pantry, calling it "glorious." Reflecting on the unpredictability of the competitive series, Brian noted that despite the pantry being packed, it might not have the ingredients required for a specific challenge. That way, the chefs would have to get creative and work their way around the "sabotage."

He explained that Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out demanded contestants to showcase their "culinary prowess" and overcome the challenges thrown their way. Brian added that only the "best," who could adapt and persevere, could win the "cold hard cash." He pulled out the briefcase and showed the cash prize to the cameras, urging viewers to follow the show and the "wild ride" of the chefs.

The finale of season 1 of the competitive series aired on July 8, 2025. It saw Food Network star Jet Tila deliberate on the dishes of the finalists and crown the winner.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out episodes can be streamed on Max.

