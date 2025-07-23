"Peanut noodle vibes" — Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Jet Tila comments on Britt Rescigno's ramen dish

Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out aired episode 9, titled Sabotage at Sea, on July 8, 2025. The segment saw culinary expert Jet Tila join host Brian Malarkey to judge four chefs' &quot;refined&quot; Italian dishes. Among them was Britt Rescigno, who had prepared ramen bolognese with crispy rice cereal and fried basil. While tasting the Asian-Italian fusion dish, Jet mentioned:&quot;It's definitely giving me more, like, peanut noodle vibes from Asia.&quot;Although her dish was more Asian than Italian, Britt was hopeful about her chances of staying in the competition. However, the other three contestants' dishes outperformed hers in terms of taste and delivery. Noting that Britt's ramen dish was the &quot;least Italian&quot; out of all the presentations, Jet decided to send her packing.With that, the other three contestants, Julia Chebotar, Lana Lagomarsini, and Kelvin Fernandez, advanced to the next stage of the competition. While reflecting on her elimination from the contest, Britt stated that she was proud of the dish she had cooked amid all the sabotages. What challenges did Britt Rescigno face in episode 9 of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBritt, while introducing herself to the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out cameras, stated that she was a regular competitor on Food Network. Familiar with the tension of a competition, she believed she could outperform her opponents and win the $25,000 cash prize. However, the unexpected hurdles thrown her way proved more challenging than expected.While explaining the rules of the first challenge, Brian asked each chef to create a &quot;refined Italian dish&quot; in 45 minutes.&quot;This is what I cook. I'm so excited. Italian food? Mhm,&quot; Britt reacted.With two minutes to shop for the ingredients, the contestants faced their first obstacle: unlabeled items. Since none of the items on the shelves were labeled, the chefs were compelled to guess what they picked. They tried to smell and shake the sealed cans to understand what was inside, but it did not help much. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon after, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out stars faced their second obstacle, which took away all of their cooking vessels. Brian then introduced them to their first auction, where they bid to purchase vessels traditionally used in Italian cuisine. Britt bid $1,700 from her fund and won the espresso pot. &quot;Could be worse,&quot; she opined.However, since the pot was not big enough to make a proper linguini dish, Britt decided to pivot and cook ramen bolognese. Minutes into the cook-off, Brian stopped the chefs for another auction. This time, they bid for 1 minute of shopping time in the &quot;farmers' market pantry,&quot; stocked with fresh ingredients to make an upscale Italian dish. He further noted that the chefs could split the costs with one of the other contestants and share the ingredient.Britt teamed up with Lana and spent a joint amount of $3000. She purchased fresh herbs and meat from the pantry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the obstacle out of the way, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star started cooking her ramen dish. She used the bottom part of the espresso pot to make the sauce and the top for making rice cereal and seasoned breadcrumbs. To that, she added ground beef, ground pork, and anchovies. She then added as many herbs as possible to ensure her dish was Italian and not Asian. As the challenge concluded, judge Jet Tila arrived to blind taste the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out dishes. Britt's was the first dish he tasted and said:&quot;I think the first thing that I taste is that there's ground meat, which should be the bolognese. It's got a nice savoriness and acidity, and saltiness to it.&quot;As for the ramen, the Tournament of Champions star praised its texture, saying it was &quot;tasty&quot; and &quot;luscious.&quot; However, he pointed out that it reminded him more of an Asian dish than an Italian one. Since the dish was the &quot;least Italian&quot; out of all the other dishes, Jet eliminated Britt, even though he liked the overall taste of the ramen.Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out can be streamed on HBO Max.