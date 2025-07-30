“Don’t let the lows stop you”- Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Maneet shares Monday motivation 

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out concluded on July 8, 2025. Chef Kelvin Fernandez took home the winning trophy and a cash prize of $8,250. The judges of the season included Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, and Alex Guarnaschelli. After the season concluded, fans have been wondering what the chefs have been upto. In a recent Instagram video, posted on July 29, 2025, Maneet Chauhan gave her viewers some Monday motivation. &quot;Don't let the lows stop you from striving to get what you want and what you think you can achieve,&quot; Maneet said. She said that she wanted to share it with her fans because she had recently gone through it. Brian Malarkey, the host of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, also had some tips for his fans. He discussed how fights kept escalating when both parties refrained from taking accountability for their mistakes. He said that a simple apology on both sides would end the fight immediately. What Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge Maneet Chauhan said Maneet wished her fans good morning and a happy Monday. She said that she wanted to give them Monday motivation about something she had recently been through in life. She referred to the BBQ Brawl, another cooking reality show, in which she recently appeared. She added that she didn't know how many of her fans had watched it and said that if they hadn't watched it, they should because it was &quot;epic&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe stated that the show started off very rough for her because the lows were low and the highs were high. However, she thought that those things taught her that she shouldn't let the lows stop her. She asked the viewers to keep pushing and stated that life was all about that. &quot;You saw that in 10 weeks that I did the BBQ Brawl, I think I did fairly well,&quot; said Maneet. She thanked her fans for all their love and support. She then asked them to take such struggles as a learning lesson and reminded them that the highs came after the lows. Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Brian Malarkey's advice to his fans Brian Malarkey, the host of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, also had some advice for his fans. In a clip posted on July 29, 2025, on his official Instagram channel, Brian discussed the nature of fights. The clip was from his podcast, The Harley and Malarky Podcast. He believed that an apology defused everything. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Most fights are constantly pointing fingers at each other,&quot; he added. He further stated that people who fought always thought that the other person's wrong was bigger than their wrong. He added that he had fought like that for over two weeks with Harley, while the interviewer agreed and stated that it was exhausting. Further in the episode, Harley said that every person had some responsibility in a fight. She explained that during a fight, people lost their centres, and if one person always held on to their centre, the fight would defuse sooner. She shared that there were times when Brian lost his cool, and it made her question if it was she who did something wrong. For more updates on Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Maneet Chauhan, fans can follow her on her official Instagram page, @maneetchauhan. Brian Malarky can be followed on his official account, @brianmalarky. His Instagram account also has a link in the bio for his podcast.