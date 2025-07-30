“Fun to bring a community together”- Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey opens a restaurant in Bend 

The finale episode of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out was released on July 8. Since the conclusion of the show, fans have been wondering what the host Brian Malarkey has been upto. Brian isn't only an acclaimed chef but also an accomplished restaurateur. He owns and runs several restaurants in the US and beyond. His newest venture is the Hawkeye &amp; Huckleberry Lounge, a restaurant he opened in his hometown of Bend, Oregon. James Malarkey, his brother, partnered up with him to bring this new restaurant to life on July 16, 2024. Ahead of the restaurant's opening, Brian appeared in an interview with KTVZ News on July 11, 2024, where he spoke a little about why he started the place and what it meant for him. &quot;It's so much fun to bring a community together to share a meal,&quot; Brian said. the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host grew up in Central Oregon, so to invite his friends and his family's friends to the restaurant was like a community dining for him. What Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out chef Brian Malarkey said about his newest restaurant The TV news host informed the viewers that a new steakhouse had just opened on the west side of Bend, Oregon. He stated that the person to start it was a celebrity chef and was native to Central Oregon. Revealing that the restaurant was called Haweye &amp; Huckleberry Lounge, the host stated that their correspondent, Jillian Fortner, was there to test it out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaking a bite from her Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out grade dish, Jillian told the viewers that she was eating her Albacore Tuna Crudo, one of the many eccentric dishes of the restaurant. She shared that the dish tasted good, and it was one among the many appetizers the restaurant served. Approving of the menu selection, she added that all the dishes looked beautiful. She also praised the ambience of the place and noted that the restaurant was packed. She further informed the viewers that the place had opened at 4 pm and there were &quot;tons of people&quot; there, adding that the reservations for the place were full as well. Coming to Cutthorat Kitchen: Knives Out host and Hawkeye &amp; Huckleberry Lounge's founder, Brian Malarky, Jillian said that the project had been a big deal for the celebrity chef. &quot;He's got restaurants all over the country and internationally as well, but this one has a special place in his heart,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe stated that the place mainly held importance for the chef because he was from Central Oregon. Then, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star, himself, faced the cameras and shared that the grand opening party of the restaurant felt like a high school reunion. He added that they invited his friends, his brother's friends, and their mom's friends, whom they had known for years. He loved the idea of bringing people together and sharing a meal with them. &quot;To share a story, as they say in Hawaii,&quot; the chef mused. He asked people to toast their glasses, listen to music, and laugh. He also told them to put their phones away for a while and become unplugged, so they could &quot;simply&quot; enjoy the moment. Back to Jillian, the camera captured her saying she was &quot;super glad&quot; she got to try one of the dishes and stated that she was probably going to order a full entrée, some dessert, and one of their &quot;fun-little drinks&quot;. She asked people to check the place out and announced that it remained open from Sunday to Thursday from 4 pm to 9 pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays, from 4 pm to 10 pm. For more updates on Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star, Brian Malarky, fans can follow his official Instagram, @brianmalarky.