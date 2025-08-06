“You don’t know whats coming”- Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out winner Adam Pawlak shares the biggest challenge of the show

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out concluded on July 2, 2025, with its finale episode. It saw a Milwaukee chef, called Adam Pawlak, winning the competition. After his win, Adam appeared in a WISN 12 News interview, published on July 4, 2025. Here, he discussed the experiences and the challenges he faced during the filming of the show. Referring to the unpredictable nature of the show, Adam said that the biggest challenge was that the contestants didn't know what was coming. &quot;The biggest challenge with this show specifically is like, the unknown. You don't know what's coming,&quot; he said. During the interview, Adam also discussed what it felt like to know that he had won the competition, shared whether he aspired to be on a cooking reality show, and revealed that he was rejected from being on a cooking show 10 years ago. What Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out winner Adam shared about the challenges he faced during the show The interviewer asked Adam to describe the biggest challenge that a show such as Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out brought with itself. Adam said that with his episode, the biggest challenge was to cook in a microwave, but that didn't happen very often. The biggest challenge otherwise was the nature of the show, where the contestants didn't know what was going to happen next. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiving an example of the type of curveballs Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out could throw at them, Adam said that a contestant might sabotage another, they could have their knives taken away, or they could be asked not to use a heat source. &quot;At least with some of these other cooking shows, you know what the premise is and how to cook and everything, but this one's a little bit more entertaining,&quot; he added. The interviewer agreed and stated that her anxiety went up just listening to what Adam had described. She then asked him how he prepared for something so unpredictable. He said that having an experience with the other shows helped, and knowing their surroundings on this show also helped. He further stated that they needed to cook what they knew and needed to be confident about their food. He asked the future contestants to stick to the basics, to cook food that tasted good and looked good. He asked them to stick to the things that they had done before, and believed that such a method would eventually pay off. Sharing how he felt when his name was announced as the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out winner, Adam said he was speechless. He believed any one of the three finalists could have won, so it was &quot;nerve-wracking&quot; to wait for the judges to announce a name. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe interviewer then asked him if he ever thought he would be on a Food Network show. Adam answered that he grew up watching cooking shows for entertainment and to learn something from them. He added that while he thought it would be &quot;awesome&quot; to be on one of these shows, he never thought he needed to do everything to be on it. He shared that he had been cooking for 20 years and had done four shows, out of which one was a multi-episode thing; and it was &quot;crazy&quot; to look back because he wasn't accepted on one of these shows 10 years ago, and now he was the winner of one of them. He accepted that he kept trying and pushing and got better at cooking in those 10 years, but it was funny to see the rejection email he received back then. For more updates on Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out winner Adam Pawlak, fans can follow his Instagram, @adam_pawlak23.